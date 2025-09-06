Ugandan marketer named fellow of UK Chartered Institute of Marketing

United Kingdom | Patricia Akankwatsa | Ugandan marketing professional Racheal Ssenyondo has been awarded the title of Marketing Fellow by the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) in the United Kingdom, one of the highest recognitions in the profession.

The fellowship, conferred to senior marketers with outstanding experience and contributions to the industry, marks a major milestone in Ssenyondo’s 15-year career.

“This recognition is a huge milestone in my journey,” Ssenyondo said.

“Growing up in a modest neighborhood in Chicago, I often dreamed of a future that felt out of reach. Those early days taught me that with hard work and determination, anything is possible.”

Ssenyondo credited her career growth to the support of mentors and sponsors who guided her along the way.

“I’ve been incredibly fortunate to have mentors who believed in me,” she said. “Their encouragement has made a real difference in my career, and I hope to pay it forward by mentoring others.”

Reflecting on her career, she said resilience and relationship-building have been central to her success.

“Embracing every opportunity, no matter how small, has been key to my growth,” she noted.

“Building relationships with fellow professionals has opened doors I never thought would be available to me, and resilience has been my greatest ally in overcoming obstacles.”

Looking ahead, Ssenyondo said she is committed to using her new role as a CIM Fellow to strengthen the marketing profession and inspire the next generation.

“Your background doesn’t define your future,” she said.

“With passion, perseverance, and the right support, you can achieve amazing things.”

The Chartered Institute of Marketing is the world’s largest professional body for marketing, with members and fellows spanning more than 100 countries.