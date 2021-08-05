Ugandan innovators urged to register intellectual properties

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Deputy Attorney General and acting Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Jackson Kafuzi has urged Ugandans to register their intellectual property with the Uganda Registration Services Bureau in order for them to benefit from their inventions.

Speaking to reporters at Uganda Media Centre in Kampala, Kafuzi said that the government has already put in place a legal framework that people should take advantage of. He also used the conference to announce the oncoming Africa Regional Intellectual Property Organization summit that will take place between August 20-28 at Speke Resort Muyonyo.

Uganda was chosen to host the summit during the 17th Session of the Council of Ministers of the African Regional Intellectual Property Organization that took place in Monrovia Liberia in 2019. The summit in Kampala was to mainly debate the draft legal framework on the establishment of regional voluntary copyright registration and notification system. However, due to the challenges of COVID-19, this summit was postponed from 2020 to 2021.

Mercy Kainobwisho, the Registrar General of the Uganda Registration Services Bureau said the transformation of Uganda will largely be determined by how fast it can harness, protect and utilize intellectual property in a manner that encourages innovation and creativity. She said the summit will help the country to fully understand the importance of registering its intellectual property so that it can benefit from them.

Henry Okello Oryem, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs said that despite the ongoing challenges of COVID-19 the country is grappling with, Uganda remains one of the most favourite countries to host international conferences.

URN