Ugandan art at PIASA

French auction art house falls for `unique, fresh’

Kampala Uganda | DOMINIC MUWANGUZI | Contemporary African art is now common on the world stage. Several art festivals; including the much coveted PIASA art auction in Paris, France capitalise onsale of contemporary art from the continent, notably from West Africa. There’s growing interest and market in the art that is largely described within international art circles as “still unique and fresh”.

The 9th edition of PIASA May 15 has art from Uganda with artists Henry Mzili Mujunga, Ronex, Xenson, Sanaa Gateja, Ocom Adonias and the young Arim Andrew. Some of these artists were in the November 2018 sale. Budding artist Arim’s reflects the potential of young Ugandan artists to interrogate universal themes in their work.

“It is a very big opportunity for me and many other young artists from the continent. This removes the notion that only older artists can command high prices of art,” Arim says of his debut.

Arim’s solo exhibit `A Portrait of Power, Authority and Control, 2018’ interrogated the subject of Power and Control with metaphorical illustrations on how the powerful indi

viduals- those with money and power- behave in society. How their flamboyance spreads poverty and political anarchy.

Working with a mix of artists who have international profile and the budding is a strong feature of PIASA. Its regular artists come from Senegal, Cote-d’ Voire (Ivory Coast), Mali, Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa and Benin. These continue to provide awesome pieces of art that are not only unique but imbue a rich cultural heritage that is timeless. On the other hand, art from East Africa seems to be revered for its studio dexterity and the ability to resonate with global theme.

The 9th edition of the Paris sale has 150 modern and contemporary works including, paintings, drawings, photographs and sculptures. A segment dedicated to Textile &

Design will be presented in an exclusive online sale. Artist, Cheri Samba (born 1956, Democratic Republic of Congo/ Kinshasa) with his L’attachement aux racines, 2010, Aboudia (born 1983, Ivory Coast) with his Untitled, 2014 and Bambo Sibiya ( born 1986, South Africa) with Untitled, 2017 will lead the way in the auction. On this list is also Sanaa Gateja (born 1950, Uganda) with the much feted paper-pearl frescos.

Even in the absence of strong art infrastructures like Museums, art collectors’ galleries and independent art galleries that can offer varied opportunities to already established and burgeoning artists on the continent to showcase their work, international art platforms like the PIASA Art Auction, AKAA Fair, 1:54 London and the Venice Biennale offer opportunity for African contemporary art. Seven pavilions showcase art from Africa at the Venice 58th edition opening this May under the concept, `May you Live in Interesting Times’.

It is a long way from the colonial and immediate post-colonial time when art from Africa was seen as “primitive” to the present day when it is praised for its diversity, uniqueness, and ability to respond to global themes. The change in fortunes favours buyers and collectors, and the artists themselves.

****

Artist Arim Andrew, 2018