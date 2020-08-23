Ugandan arrested in Rwanda for aiding smugglers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A 22-year-old Ugandan has been arrested by Rwandan security operatives for aiding smugglers.

Edward Kabagambe, a resident of Mayengo village in Kiniogo ward, Katuna town council was arrested on Friday night at around 9:00 pm in Mukatokye village, Gicumbi district in Rwanda.

Elly Maate, police spokesperson for Kigezi region says that Kabale security has received information that Kabagambe helped two Rwandan nationals to carry their smuggled goods from Uganda through a porous border in Mayengo to Mukatokye in Burera district.

Kabagambe was reportedly arrested by Rwanda Defense Forces (RDF) soldiers after arriving in Burera district.

Kyama Kyomukama, the victim’s father says that they waited for him to come back in vain until Saturday afternoon when they learnt that he was arrested. Uganda Peoples Defense Forces (UPDF) 2nd division spokesperson Maj. Charles Kabona told our reporter on Saturday evening that Ugandan security is aware of Kabagambe’s arrest in Rwanda.

Kabona says that despite the presence of Ugandan soldiers manning the border, Kabagambe and the smugglers tried to use other routes to sneak out. Kabona condemns Kabagambe’s act of defying President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s order he issued in March this year about border closure.

According to Kabona, even if borders were closed as a preventive measure against spread of COVID-19, it is unfortunate that some people still continue defying. He did not specify if the Ugandan government will negotiate Kabagambe’s release with Rwandan government.

Kabagambe’s arrest comes a month after another Ugandan was arrested by Rwandan security operatives. Levy Byomuhangi, a resident of Rugarama village, Katuna town council was early in July arrested by Rwandan security operatives at Mushenyi village, Rubaya sub county, Kabale district about 20 metres away from Uganda-Rwanda border.

The security personnel crossed into Uganda while pursuing suspected smugglers but instead arrested Byomuhangi after failing to trace the smugglers but instead arrested Byomuhangi who was heading home from Mushenyi village where he had spent the whole day burning charcoal.

In June this year, Sydney Muhereza, a resident of Kagogo village in Bigaga parish, Butanda sub county, Kabale district was shot dead by Rwandan security accusing him of smuggling matchboxes in Sebeya village, Burera district about 15 kilometres from the Uganda-Rwanda borderline.

In April 2019, three farmers Susan Rwanjungu and Junensia Bazongoza, all residents of Mushenyi village and Jovia Ruvungafu, a resident of Nyinarushengye village in Katuna Town Council were arrested by armed Rwandan soldiers while digging in their gardens and taken into Rwanda.

The Uganda-Rwanda border has been closed since February 2019 following a diplomatic row between the two countries. Rwandan officials including President Paul Kagame accused Uganda authorities of abducting its citizens and locking them up in un-gazetted areas as well as hosting, sponsoring and facilitating dissidents. Talks between the two countries have been on-going.

******

URN