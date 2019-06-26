Uganda versus Zimbabwe

WEDNESDAY: Uganda 🇺🇬 vs Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 8pm
Cairo, Egypt | THE INDEPENDENT | Victory for Uganda today will see them make it to the next round and condemn Zimbabwe to an early exit in the Nations Cup. Uganda go into the game with three points after humiliating DRC 2-0, while the Zimbabwe Warriors will be seeking to get their first points, after being seen off 1-0 by hosts Egypt in their opener.
The two nations have not played each other before at a competitive level in African or World Cup qualifying matches, which makes it an unpredictable encounter today.
The head-to-head record in the matches played so far favours Uganda, but the very last enounter between the two countries ended in a Zimbabwe victory.
|Date
|Match
|Result
|Score
|Competition
|20 Nov 1981
|Uganda v Zimbabwe
|D
|0-0
|CECAFA Cup
|06 Jun 1982
|Zimbabwe v Uganda
|L
|2-1
|International Friendly
|13 Jun 1982
|Zimbabwe v Uganda
|D
|1-1
|International Friendly
|20 Nov 1982
|Uganda v Zimbabwe
|D
|1-1
|CECAFA Cup
|23 Nov 1983
|Uganda v Zimbabwe
|L
|0-1
|CECAFA Cup
|22 Jul 1984
|Zimbabwe v Uganda
|L
|1-0
|International Friendly
|04 Dec 1984
|Uganda v Zimbabwe
|W
|4-1
|CECAFA Cup
|16 Dec 1987
|Zimbabwe v Uganda
|D
|0-0
|CECAFA Cup
|16 Dec 1987
|Uganda v Zimbabwe
|D
|2-2
|CECAFA Cup
|08 Nov 1988
|Uganda v Zimbabwe
|D
|0-0
|CECAFA Cup
|06 Dec 1989
|Uganda v Zimbabwe
|D
|1-1
|CECAFA Cup
|22 Aug 2004
|Zimbabwe v Uganda
|L
|2-0
|International Friendly
|06 Dec 2011
|Zimbabwe v Uganda
|W
|0-1
|CECAFA Cup
|31 May 2016
|Zimbabwe v Uganda
|L
|2-0
|International Friendly