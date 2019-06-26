Uganda versus Zimbabwe

WEDNESDAY: Uganda 🇺🇬 vs Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 8pm

Cairo, Egypt | THE INDEPENDENT | Victory for Uganda today will see them make it to the next round and condemn Zimbabwe to an early exit in the Nations Cup. Uganda go into the game with three points after humiliating DRC 2-0, while the Zimbabwe Warriors will be seeking to get their first points, after being seen off 1-0 by hosts Egypt in their opener.

The two nations have not played each other before at a competitive level in African or World Cup qualifying matches, which makes it an unpredictable encounter today.

The head-to-head record in the matches played so far favours Uganda, but the very last enounter between the two countries ended in a Zimbabwe victory.

Date Match Result Score Competition 20 Nov 1981 Uganda v Zimbabwe D 0-0 CECAFA Cup 06 Jun 1982 Zimbabwe v Uganda L 2-1 International Friendly 13 Jun 1982 Zimbabwe v Uganda D 1-1 International Friendly 20 Nov 1982 Uganda v Zimbabwe D 1-1 CECAFA Cup 23 Nov 1983 Uganda v Zimbabwe L 0-1 CECAFA Cup 22 Jul 1984 Zimbabwe v Uganda L 1-0 International Friendly 04 Dec 1984 Uganda v Zimbabwe W 4-1 CECAFA Cup 16 Dec 1987 Zimbabwe v Uganda D 0-0 CECAFA Cup 16 Dec 1987 Uganda v Zimbabwe D 2-2 CECAFA Cup 08 Nov 1988 Uganda v Zimbabwe D 0-0 CECAFA Cup 06 Dec 1989 Uganda v Zimbabwe D 1-1 CECAFA Cup 22 Aug 2004 Zimbabwe v Uganda L 2-0 International Friendly 06 Dec 2011 Zimbabwe v Uganda W 0-1 CECAFA Cup 31 May 2016 Zimbabwe v Uganda L 2-0 International Friendly

Tweets by Evelyn_Nakayi

Tweets by PatohShanqueels