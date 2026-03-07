Uganda urges oil dealers to keep pump prices stable amid Middle East crisis

Kampala, Uganda | Xinhua | Uganda on Wednesday urged petroleum marketing companies not to use the ongoing Middle East crisis as a pretext to raise pump prices.

Ruth Nankabirwa, Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, said in a video clip posted on the social media platform X that there is no justification for increasing prices.

She noted that the sole supplier to the companies, the state-run Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC), has already assured them of steady supplies despite the fighting in the Middle East.

“I call upon the oil marketing prices not to just use, take advantage of the global instability and raise pump prices because they want to make a profit. The time does not warrant that,” said Nankabirwa.

In a statement issued Tuesday, UNOC said that together with its supply partner Vitol, appropriate measures are being taken to ensure the uninterrupted supply of petroleum products into the country.

The statement added that supplies could be sourced from alternative routes if the Middle East corridor becomes inaccessible. Deliveries scheduled for this month remain on track, with contingency plans in place to prevent any immediate disruption.

According to the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, Uganda imports approximately 2.5 billion liters of petroleum products annually, valued at about 2 billion U.S. dollars. ■