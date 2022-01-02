‘Uganda urgently needs reconciliation’

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Leaders in the county have been asked to reconcile as they heal from last year’s general elections.

Speaking at the New Year prayers at All Saints Nakasero, the Diocesan Secretary of Kampala Diocese, Can John Awodi, called for peaceful conflict resolution and tolerance. He said there should be a time when Uganda’s political terrain should change for the better.

Last year’s general elections were characterized by violent cases which saw some people lose their lives while others sustained severe injuries.

Awodi also says even the campaigns should not be violent, citing the death of dozens of Ugandans in November last year in and around Kampala. He says Ugandan leaders should pick a leaf from Kenya, where President Uhuru Kenyatta asked for forgiveness and extended a reconciliatory call to his rival, Raila Odinga after a grueling elections period.

The Church of Uganda has also dedicated 2022 as a year of prayer to help the country move on from the two years of the Covid 19 pandemic and the violent electoral process. The year’s theme is “Hope Beyond Affliction”.

Canon Awodi says unless Ugandans are helped to forget and overcome the incidents of the past period, the effects become greater and lead to despair and destruction. He cited the example of violent actions like suicide, including cases where parents commit suicide after killing their entire family.

He revealed that bloodshed, torture, and imprisonment will not solve the challenges that the country is going through.

Awodi also cried out over the young girls who have become pregnant following the closure of schools.

According to Awodi, the Church of Uganda will continue raising resources to invest in the rejuvenation of their education and health services, including skilling programs and re-development of learning and health institutions.

The resources will continue to be raised through the KIDO Initiative, or the Kingdom Development Organ launched in 2019.

