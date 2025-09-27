Uganda turns to Chinese hybrid goats to boost production

KAMPALA | Xinhua | The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in Uganda has officially handed over nine Chinese hybrid goats, also known as the Jianzhou big-eared goats, to two local research institutes to improve goat breeds and boost production in the East African country.

The goats — three males and six females — had been under quarantine since July after being imported through the FAO-China-Uganda South-South Cooperation (SSC) project. On Thursday, they were handed to the National Agricultural Research Organization (NARO) and the National Animal Genetic Resources Centre and Data Bank for breeding and research.

Bright Rwamirama, Uganda’s minister for animal industry, said the initiative marked the beginning of efforts to expand goat production for export.

“The purpose of procuring these goats is for research, breeding, and multiplying for access by the farmers,” Rwamirama said, praising China for sharing the breed at a handover ceremony in Entebbe.

Zhang Xiaoqiang, head of the Chinese agriculture team under the SSC project, said the goats demonstrate strong agricultural cooperation between the two countries.

“This kind of breed, I strongly believe, can contribute to the improvement of quality and production of the goat industry in Uganda,” Zhang said.

FAO Representative to Uganda Yergalem Taages Beraki said the introduction of the Jianzhou goats is a milestone in South-South collaboration.

“The introduction of the big-eared goats marks a significant milestone. These goats are hardy, fast-growing, and high-yielding. They are well-suited to Uganda’s climate and production systems and hold great promise for improving the livelihoods of our farming communities,” Beraki said in a speech delivered on his behalf by Martin Ameu, program associate from FAO Uganda.

He added that crossbreeding with indigenous goats would boost productivity and resilience, contributing to higher incomes, better nutrition, and greater resistance to climate and market shocks.

According to NARO, Uganda’s indigenous breeds, such as the Mubende and Small East African goats, typically gain 25-35 kg in two years, while the Jianzhou breed can reach 45 kg in 18 months. ■