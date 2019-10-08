Uganda to share strategy successes at World Water and Health meet in USA

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda is one of 115 countries, already taking fiirm steps to achieving Sustainable Development Goal 6 (SDG 6), that has been surveyed by the 2018/2019 UN-Water Global Analysis and Assessment of Sanitation and Drinking-Water (GLAAS) survey.

The GLASS survey report, and other water and sanitation issues will be discussed at the ongoing World 2019 Water and Health Conference at the University of North Carolina (UNC) October 7-9.

Uganda is well represented at the world conference by several sector actors, who will discuss interventions in WASH (Water, sanitation and hygiene ) and announce a Call to Action for Rural Sanitation.

About half of the 115 countries surveyed, Uganda inclusive, have set targets that aim for universal WASH coverage by 2030, and there are numerous examples of governments specifically targeting open defecation, which will have a dramatic impact on public and environmental health.

The conference explores drinking water supply, sanitation, hygiene and water resources around the world, and puts strong emphasis on public health. The cross-cutting themes for this year’s conference are Humanitarian WASH, WASH financing and markets, climate variability and water security, evidence-based WASH, and WASH and environmental health.

Focus will also be on how to create robust institutions, able to deliver reliable and accessible water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) services. The key is to take a systems approach.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director General World Health Organisation and Gilbert F. Houngbo, UN-Water Chair and President of the International Fund for Agricultural development, in a foreword to the survey, says “perhaps the critical finding of this report is that national governments are increasingly recognizing the importance of having a fully functioning delivery system. Many report that they are unable to implement policies and plans because they lack human and financial resources. They tell us that institutions tasked with regulatory oversight are often stretched. Detailed reporting and data are rare.”

GLAAS (see full report bottom) is produced by the World Health Organization (WHO) on behalf of UN-Water. It provides a global update on the policy frameworks, institutional arrangements, human resource base, and international and national finance streams in support of sanitation and drinking-water. It is a substantive input into the activities of Sanitation and Water for All (SWA).

Table 5.2 Countries and territories reporting open defecation targets by type of target and target timeframe

Percentage of population practicing (or not practicing) open defecation (OD) End OD before 2025 End OD by 2025 End OD by 2030 Reduce OD rate Ethiopia (urban) Gambia Guinea Indonesia Lao People’s Democratic Republic Solomon Islands Sudan United Republic of Tanzania West Bank and Gaza Strip Target year varies between 2019 and 2024 Burundi Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Jordan Mozambique Sri Lanka Viet Nam Botswana Chad Côte d’Ivoire Dominican Republic Ghana Kenya Mauritania Myanmar Niger Nigeria Seychelles South Africa Uganda 🇺🇬 Zambia Zimbabwe Eswatini Haiti Honduras Namibia Senegal South Sudan Togo Target year varies between 2020 and 2030 Percentage of villages, peri-urban areas, in formal settlements or authorities that are ODF End OD by 2025 End OD by 2030 Progress target by 2020 Afghanistan Benin Madagascar Malawi Mali Burkina Faso

Ugandan case studies

Uganda’s water and sanitation figures have steadily been improving in the past decade.

Earlier this year, the country’s Minister of State Primary Health Care Joyce Moriku Kaducu gave an example of the improving situation in a report .

She said the ministry had engaged all the District Commissioners ( RDCs) at the end of February 2019 and they signed commitments to monitor sanitation and hygiene activities within their districts.

She revealed that up to 44 districts of 134 are catered for under the Uganda Sanitation Fund in the Ministry of Health. A total of 30,341 new hand washing facilities were constructed across all the 44 USF districts

She revealed that going by late 2018 figures, at least 7,901 of the 11,354 (70%) villages targeted by the USF have so far been declared Open Defecation Free. Among the USF supported districts, the average latrine coverage now stands at 96%.

People practicing open defecation (% of population) in Uganda was 6.21 as of 2015. Its highest value over the past 15 years was 15.46 in 2000, while its lowest value was 6.21 in 2015.

People practicing open defecation refers to the percentage of the population defecating in the open, such as in fields, forest, bushes, open bodies of water, on beaches, in other open spaces or disposed of with solid waste.

The big news is this area came from India last week, when India PM Narendra Modi declared the country of 1.3 billion people free of open defecation, and turned his sights towards eradicating single-use plastic next.

“In 60 months, 600 million people have been given access to toilets, more than 110 million toilets have been built,” Modi said in a speech to 20,000 village chiefs in western Ahmedabad city in his and Gandhi’s home state of Gujarat.

“The women of our country no longer have to wait for darkness to descend. Innocent lives of young children are being saved… the expense on healthcare has come down,” Modi added, calling the achievement a significant milestone for the vast developing country.

However, despite huge progress, experts have expressed scepticism about his bold claim, saying millions still lack access to a toilet, and that because of old habits many of the new facilities that have been built are not being used.

Science meets policy

The ongoing Water and Health Conference in the USA, is ” Where Science Meets Policy” will be mainly focusing on advance researches and development in the field of drinking water.

The conference will be providing a great networking opportunities to all the delegates and visitors which will help them to enhance their education and skills, and also getting a great chance to interact with experienced professionals, researchers, scientific minds and water quality professionals to gain an invaluable knowledge.

Sanitation in Uganda’s Strategic Sector Investment Plan and Uganda’s Water and Sanitation Gender Strategy feature prominently in the UN-Water GLAAS “National systems to support drinking-water, sanitation and hygiene – Global status report 2019” released at the start of the US conference.

Uganda’s Strategic Sector Investment Plan

The report states that the Government of Uganda, through its Ministry of Water and Environment, recently finalized a Strategic Sector Investment Plan for the period 2018– 2030 (6). Within the plan, sector funding requirements are assessed to meet 2030 targets for the water and environment sectors, as well as allocation of limited resources to maximize performance, as measured by 24 indicators – 18 of which are directly related to the SDGs. Indicators for sanitation are presented below.

Basic sanitation: Percentage of the population using an improved sanitation facility not shared with other households. Safely managed sanitation: Percentage of the population using safely managed sanitation services.

The plan notes, “Given the large achievement gaps currently facing the sanitation subsector, a substantial increase in funding is necessary to reach 2030 targets, particularly for safely managed sanitation”. Investments for sanitation included in the sector investment model include: wastewater treatment, FSM, sewerage O&M, wastewater treatment O&M, basic sanitation campaigns and safe sanitation campaigns.

The process of developing the investment plan was inclusive, with all the stakeholders in the WASH sector participating, and was based on the various targets set for the WASH sector.

Uganda’s Water and Sanitation Gender Strategy

The Ministry of Water and Environment in Uganda developed the Water and Sanitation Gender Strategy 2018–2022 to mainstream gender and improve equity for water and sanitation. The goal of the strategy is to “empower men, women, boys, girls and vulnerable groups through ensuring equity in access to and control of resources in the water and sanitation subsector, contributing to poverty reduction” (9). In addition, the plan includes measures for other vulnerable groups including people living with disabilities.

The strategy has the following objectives: gender integration in policy, guidelines, plans and budgets;

capacity enhancement and promotion of a gender sensitive work environment;

economic empowerment through equitable access to and control of water resources, supply, sanitation and hygiene; gender documentation, reporting and monitoring; and gender coordination, partnership and networking.

