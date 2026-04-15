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Uganda to launch first national IP peering exchange to boost data efficiency

The Independent April 15, 2026 NEWS Leave a comment

State Minister for ICT Godfrey Kabbyanga

Kampala, Uganda | Xinhua | Uganda is set to launch its first-ever National IP Peering Exchange (NIPX), a system designed to accelerate data exchange, reduce costs, and keep local internet traffic within the country.

The system, scheduled for official launch on Friday, will enable internet service providers, content providers, cloud platforms, data centers and government networks to exchange traffic locally and more efficiently, according to a statement issued Tuesday by the National Information Technology Authority.

“By keeping local traffic local, the platform is expected to significantly reduce latency, lower the cost of internet services, enhance network resilience, and strengthen Uganda’s digital sovereignty,” the statement said.

The initiative forms part of Uganda’s broader digital transformation drive under the Digital Uganda Strategy and Vision 2040, which aims to establish the country as a regional ICT hub.

NIPX is a digital system that allows data to be accessed locally within a host country, rather than being routed through international exchanges. ■

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