Uganda to host first ever Rhino naming ceremony

$11 million Name a Rhino conservation campaign reaches milestone

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA), Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) and Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife, and Antiquities have announced that Uganda will host its first-ever Rhino Naming Ceremony on 22nd September 2025 at Ziwa Rhino Sanctuary in Nakasongola District. The announcement was made at a high level meeting in Kampala attended by government officials, private sector leaders, development partners, and conservation champions.

The ceremony, to be presided over by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, will mark a major milestone in the ongoing Name A Rhino Campaign, a five-year, $11 million (Sh40 billion) fundraising effort launched last year to secure and expand Uganda’s rhino population.

The ceremony will offer individuals, corporates, and philanthropists the unique opportunity to symbolically “adopt” and name a rhino, with proceeds directly funding habitat expansion, veterinary care, anti-poaching measures, and community conservation programmes.

Speaking at the breakfast meeting, UWA Executive Director, Dr James Musinguzi highlighted the significance of the event, “This will be a celebration of how far we have come, from extinction in the wild in the 1980s, to now having 48 rhinos in Uganda, including 46 at Ziwa Rhino Sanctuary. But it is also a call to action. The Naming Ceremony is an opportunity for individuals and organizations to leave a lasting legacy by naming one of 17 calves and juveniles, while directly supporting rhino conservation.”

Rhinos were once widespread in Uganda, but poaching and habitat loss drove them to extinction in the wild. Since 2006, the breeding program at Ziwa Rhino Sanctuary has seen 40 Southern White Rhinos born from an initial founder population of six. The Rhino Naming initiative aims to support ongoing breeding, reintroduce rhinos into the wild, starting with Ajai Wildlife Reserve, strengthen anti-poaching measures, habitat protection, and community involvement.

State Minister of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, Martin Mugarra Bahenduka noted that the translocation of rhinos to Ajai Wildlife Reserve will connect the West Nile region to the tourism circuit offer a bigger rhino range, and bring economic opportunities to communities through tourism.

“The first-ever Rhino Naming Ceremony is a proud moment for Uganda and a powerful symbol of our commitment to conservation. Rhinos are not only part of our natural heritage, they are an asset that can drive tourism, jobs, and sustainable growth for our communities. This year, we take the next bold step by reintroducing rhinos into Ajai Wildlife Reserve. I call on every citizen, company, and partner to be part of this legacy. When you name a rhino, you are not just giving it an identity, you are securing its future and the future of conservation in Uganda.”

The naming ceremony slated for September will bring together various stakeholders and mark the start of the translocation process.

UTB CEO, Juliana Kagwa, added, “This is more than a naming ceremony. It is a platform to showcase Uganda’s commitment to sustainable tourism. Our natural heritage is our competitive advantage, and protecting it ensures that visitors continue to choose Uganda for authentic wildlife experiences.”

Under the National Rhino Conservation and Management Strategy for Uganda (2018– 2028), the country aims to achieve an annual rhino population growth rate of at least 5%. This will be driven by strengthened security, protection and law enforcement, reintroduction and establishment of new populations, building national capacity for effective management, and promoting education and public awareness on the value of rhino conservation.

Uganda Wildlife Authority has put in place a rhino translocation committee that is working around clock to ensure the rhinos are delivered to Ajai before the end of this year. UWA Executive Director emphasised that, “Protecting rhinos is not just about preserving a species; it’s about securing our ecosystems, supporting tourism, and creating long-term benefits for local communities.”

UWA invites individuals, companies, philanthropists, and global conservation supporters to join the Name A Rhino Campaign, with contributions directly funding rhino protection, habitat expansion, and community benefit projects.