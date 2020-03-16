‘Uganda to produce coronavirus sanitizer’

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has told Parliament that a Ugandan-made spray which instantly kills viruses, including the coronavirus will soon be on the market.

According to information from parliament, the invention is however not a coronavirus treatment or cure, but rather an alcohol based sanitizer that instantly kills the coronavirus.

Parliament was yesterday holding a special sitting where the different Ministries were presenting their Ministerial Policy statements. Kadaga while making her communication to MPs on Monday morning said the spray is expected to get on the market next week.

She says that an American inventor, Prof. Safraz K. Niaz, “was in Uganda over the weekend and donated the patent, free of charge to Uganda”. Kadaga told the MPs during a debate on the coronavirus impact that there is hope and the treatment could start in Uganda.

Kadaga says the same professor invented the disinfectant and he is at the centre of the coronavirus response in the USA. Kadaga says the spray will be manufactured in conjunction with a Ugandan company called Day International.

She says however this does not mean that Uganda should relax from the preparedness of the coronavirus. Safraz is an expert in biopharmaceutical manufacturing and is also an academician.

According to the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Health Diana Atwine, as Ministry of health they have not yet got that information although it is welcome. She says that whatever intervention, like treatment for a disease has to be tested and has to pass the National Drug Authority tests. She however said that as Ministry of Health, they are yet to get this information.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Finance in charge of planning David Bahati says government will update the house on the economic cost of coronavirus soon.

