Uganda tackles child labour with FAO’s new DIGICHILD Index

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda is taking a major step towards combating child labour in agriculture with the launch of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO)’s DIGICHILD Index. This innovative tool uses Geographic Information System (GIS) technology to pinpoint communities at high risk of child labor, addressing a critical data gap hindering effective interventions.

The need is urgent. Uganda has seen a sharp rise in child labor, with the Uganda Bureau of Statistics reporting a surge from 14% in 2016/17 to 39.5% in 2021 (6.2 million children), excluding household chores. Despite existing national policies, a lack of detailed data has hampered targeted efforts.

The DIGICHILD Index, developed in collaboration with Uganda’s Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, uses key indicators such as poverty, food insecurity, school accessibility, and climate-related factors to create detailed risk maps. This allows policymakers to make informed decisions and implement proactive measures.

A pilot phase, running from May 2024 to February 2025, focused on high-risk sectors like coffee, sugarcane, and livestock, utilizing available georeferenced data. Through national consultations and a validation workshop, stakeholders refined the Index, ensuring local ownership and relevance. Plans include expanding coverage to other sectors, like fisheries.

“By offering broader territorial coverage and predictive capabilities, it enables governments to develop targeted and timely policies to combat child labour in agrifood systems,” explained Dr. Antonio Querido, FAO Representative in Uganda.

The Index not only aids government policy but also empowers the private sector to improve supply chain transparency and compliance. Its predictive capacity allows for preventative action, shifting from reactive responses to proactive solutions.

Bernard Amuriat, Assistant Commissioner for Labour Inspectorate, emphasized the importance of data-driven strategies.

“This initiative will strengthen prevention and protection efforts through data-driven and survivor-informed policy responses,” he stated.

Dr. Querido stressed the importance of a multi-stakeholder approach for the Index’s long-term success, highlighting the need for collaboration and continuous updates.

The DIGICHILD Index, also piloted in Honduras, is designed to provide cost-effective, high- resolution, and timely data, ultimately aiming to integrate into existing child labor monitoring frameworks and enhance Uganda’s efforts to protect its children.