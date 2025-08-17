Uganda set to host Somalia’s FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier against Guinea

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | Uganda will host the Group G FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match between Somalia and Guinea at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Namboole.

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) confirmed it accepted a request from the Somalia football body to stage the match in Kampala on Sept. 5, 2025.

“Somalia requested us to host that match because they don’t have a stadium approved by FIFA and CAF. We agreed to host them on the same day Uganda faces Mozambique in the second match at the stadium,” FUFA Chief Executive Officer Edgar Watson told Xinhua on Wednesday.

Somalia sit bottom of Group G with one point after six matches, while Guinea are fifth with seven points from the same number of games. Uganda, who have never qualified for a FIFA World Cup at senior men’s or women’s level, are fourth with nine points. Algeria lead the group with 15 points from five wins and one loss.

Africa will have nine teams qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, to be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico. ■