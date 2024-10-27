Uganda, Serbia sign to revive 1963 trade agreement

Nis, Serbia | GCIC MEDIA | In a landmark move, the government of Uganda and the government of the Republic of Serbia this week held the first session of the Joint Commission for Trade Cooperation in the City of Nis, Serbia. During the session, both states agreed to revive the trade agreement that was signed between the government of the Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia and Uganda seeking to enhance and develop economic cooperation and bilateral relations.

Tomislav Momirović, Minister for Internal and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Serbia, and Gen. Wilson Mbasu Mbadi, State Minister for Trade at the Ministry of Trade Industry and Cooperatives signed on behalf of their countries respectively. The two have expressed their satisfaction with the historic steps taken and agreed to intensify future cooperation.

Gen. Mbadi is leading the Ugandan delegation in Serbia composed of officials from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, Ministry of Works and Transport, Uganda Civil Aviation Authority, Uganda Airlines, State House Diaspora Affairs Unit, and the Presidential Advisory Committee on Exports and Industrial Development (PACEID) under the leadership of Odrek Rwabwogo.

Present to witness this historic agreement was Uganda’s Ambassador to Rome, Elizabeth Paula Napeyok who announced the appointment of Bratislav Stoiljkovic as Uganda’s Trade Envoy to Serbia.

Important to note is that the advancement of these relations was after President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni visited his Serbian Counterpart President Aleksander Vucic in July 2023.

Gen. Mbadi has underlined the importance of the President’s visit and emphasized that this, along with bilateral meetings, highly contributes to the promotion and development of the overall relations between the two countries.

“On behalf of my delegation, we bring you heartfelt greetings from H.E. the President, and the People of the Republic of Uganda. I would like to register our appreciation for the warm, welcome you have accorded to us and the wonderful facilities you have placed at our disposal since we arrived in this beautiful Country,” he said.

He explained that Uganda and Serbia enjoy historical ties based on mutual respect dating back at the time of Josip Broz Tito. This Joint Session is a follow-up of the State Visit by President Yoweri Museveni in 2023 when he met with His Counterpart Aleksandar Vučić President of the Republic of Serbia in July 2023.

“I therefore, commend our Trade Representative in the Republic of Serbia, Mr Bratislav, and the Chairperson of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Exports and Industrial Development (PACEID) Mr Odrek Rwabwogo, for working tirelessly to ensure that the efforts of our two Presidents are taken forward. We can cooperate in other sectors besides trade such as Science Technology and Innovation, Tourism, Education, Culture and others agreed upon between the two nations.”

Tomislav expressed optimism about building on the already-established political relations to enhance trade. He further noted that President Museveni’s visit to Serbia last year was a game-changer in the relations between the two nations.

“Our relations with Uganda are deep-rooted. As the successor of Yugoslavia, we would like to continue cooperation with not only Uganda but all of Africa. We always like to work jointly with our allies with respect for mutual benefit instead of taking their resources as raw materials. We can do much more to boost our economies with this agreement and my government is committed to ensuring that what has happened here today is just the beginning of better things to come in the future.”

PACEID chairman Rwabwogo thanked Tomislav and his government for the kind of work done between Serbia and Africa to revitalize what was lost over time. He expressed his admiration for the city of Nis and its rich history considering it is the birthplace of Constantine the Great.

“Being in the City of Nis to sign this agreement, a city where you defended your country and made it the capital during World War One, gives me pleasure. The museums, the beautiful people, and the rich culture of Nis are a testament to how much you have resisted. I want to also thank President Vucic for welcoming President Museveni. These two think alike. They think differently and independently and they are a blessing to the people of Serbia and the people of Uganda.”

Rwabwogo explained the ‘Six Step Model’ that Uganda is adopting not just for coffee but other products to be exported to Serbia and other Balkan states. The model involves;

1. Processing at home to leave some value at home

2. Distribution at retail level

3. Assembling of machines at home using Serbian technology

4. Opening cultural exchange and trade (both in Uganda & Serbia)

5. Renewing bilateral agreements to make them work for both Ugandans and Serbians.

6. Using these bilateral agreements to reduce or completely remove tax to support each other’s prosperity.

Rwabwogo added that Uganda is working towards advancing to data and analytics ecosystems, strengthening negotiation capacities between the European Union and other countries, building more capacity and authority to serve Serbian companies better, and setting up industrial parks to ensure sustainable supply of Ugandan products to Serbia, which he referred to as ‘SERBIA 2.0’.

Newly appointed trade envoy, Bratislav, hailed President Museveni for creating an environment that has enabled businesses and investors to operate seamlessly, especially peace and stability in the region. “This is a special occasion to be with my brothers and sisters from Uganda in the City of Nis, my birthplace. We want Ugandan products not only in Serbia but the entire Balkan region and beyond.”

The Ministry of Works and Transport and its Serbian equivalent also signed the Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) to facilitate code sharing and direct flights between Uganda Airlines and Air Serbia, enhancing connectivity and trade between the two countries and other African destinations. Tumusiime Aggrey, Senior Air Transport Officer in charge of Regulation represented the transport ministry while Mirjana Cizmarov, Director General, Civil Aviation Directorate, represented Serbia during the signing.

Tumusiime acknowledged the Presidents of both countries for initiating a commercial diplomatic relationship in July 2023 noting that the BASA would improve connectivity, trade, and social-cultural relations between Uganda and Serbia. “Ugandan airspace is safe and secure for commercial aviation after following the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and security audits where we passed above the global level. On behalf of my Minister, I congratulate both Serbian and Uganda representatives for delivering the aspiration of the Heads of State.”

Government representatives from both parties presented the current economic situations in their respective countries and considered the trends in bilateral trade and economic relations, including the data on investment incentives and protection of investment.

Dr. Paul Mwambu, Commissioner Crop Inspection and Certification at the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, and Cleopas Ndorere, Commissioner for External Trade and the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives made the case for Uganda.

It was agreed that the second Session of the Joint Trade Commission between the Republic of Serbia and the Republic of Uganda will be held in Kampala, in February 2025, the exact date will be agreed upon through diplomatic channels.

SOURCE: GCIC