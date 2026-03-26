Uganda says fuel stocks stable despite Middle East disruptions

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | Uganda has sufficient fuel stocks to sustain the country for the next two months, a senior government official said on Wednesday.

Ruth Nankabirwa, minister of energy and mineral development, said in a video posted on social media platform X that the government has taken measures to ensure pumps do not run dry and that retailers do not arbitrarily increase prices.

As the government continues to monitor the implications of the Middle East crisis, Nankabirwa said that current reserves include diesel sufficient for 51 days, petrol for 26 days, and Jet A1 fuel for 40 days.

“We have plans for April, where ships are on the way coming from different parts of the world, away from the problematic Strait of Hormuz,” the minister said.

“We have no doubt we shall have stocks that will take us for 60 days,” she noted, adding that the country expects deliveries of about 283 million liters of petrol, 180 million liters of diesel, and 25 million liters of Jet A1 fuel.

The minister said the government will continue updating the public on the fuel supply situation, stressing that retailers currently have no justification for raising pump prices.

“We are closely watching and monitoring companies that want to take advantage of this situation and exploit Ugandans,” Nankabirwa said. ■