Uganda reopens border posts with eastern DRC

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | Uganda on Thursday reopened several border crossing posts with the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), including areas near positions held by the March 23 Movement (M23) rebel group.

Felix Kulayigye, Uganda’s military spokesperson, told Xinhua by telephone that President Yoweri Museveni on Wednesday ordered the reopening of the Bunagana, Ishasha, Busanza, and other border posts.

According to security authorities, the border posts were closed in late January after M23 rebels captured Goma, the capital of the DRC’s North Kivu Province.

“It’s true the president last night ordered the reopening of the border posts, and indeed this morning the Bunagana border post was reopened,” said Kulayigye.

Ugandan Chief of Defense Forces Muhoozi Kainerugaba, on Wednesday evening, instructed all military commanders along the shared border to allow people to move freely and conduct business. ■