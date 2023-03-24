Uganda Red Cross solarised water treatment unit to aid emergency situations

Kasese, Uganda | JULIUS BUSINGE | Uganda Red Cross Society is implementing a disaster preparedness program aimed at strengthening capacities of District Disaster Management Committees, District Task Forces and their local structures to establish well-functioning multi-hazard preparedness and response systems to disasters.

In a statement dated March 23, it said the program will ensure effective early warning and early action with support from European Union Humanitarian Aid, through a consortium consisting of Netherlands Red Cross, Austria Red Cross and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent.

One of the key activities of the project is training District Disaster Management Committees from Ntoroko, Kabarole, Bundibugyo and Kasese districts as well as Red Cross Surge team in Emergency Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH).

These districts in question are vulnerable to a number of disasters like floods and landslides.

While training the teams, Gracious Kyagaba, the WASH Manager at Uganda Red Cross said, “The kit is designed for treatment and distribution of water for individuals during emergency situations. The Kit allows transport of treated water to several distribution points and allows promotion of hygiene.”

This Kit is solarized, easy to set up and mobile just in case of a disaster.

The solarized water treatment unit (kit 5) is one of the measures put in place as a response to water and sanitation challenges during disasters and emergencies.

Koli Augustine, the Environment Officer of Kasese district and a member of the District Disaster Management Committee applauded Uganda Red Cross Society for building capacity with district officials.

In addition, the project has also enhanced community engagement within villages that are affected by floods in Kasese.

A mapping exercise with the selected communities was done through community meetings on Participatory Scenario Planning basing on the March April May (MAM) seasonal outlook.

Solarised community radios were also installed with the aim of complementing on the existing early warning systems in the communities to support the dissemination of early warning systems. Communities were also given information, education materials emphasizing early warnings.

2/2@eu_echo, through a consortium of Partners @RodeKruis @roteskreuzat @ifrc @IFRCAfrica, supports @UgandaRedCross to implement a Disaster Preparedness Program aimed at strengthening Institutional disaster preparedness and Community level Epidemic Preparedness in UG. 📍Kasese pic.twitter.com/0qqSAUjav6 — Uganda Red Cross Society (@UgandaRedCross) March 17, 2023