Uganda rallies IGAD states to empower women on land and climate action

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda has taken the lead in championing gender-transformative and climate-resilient land governance as it hosts the National and Regional Dialogues with Women Parliamentarians from Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) member states.

The high-level gathering at Serena Hotel in Kampala has drawn legislators from IGAD countries—Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, and Uganda—alongside UN agencies and regional bodies such as the African Union’s Land Policy Initiative.

In her keynote address, Dr. Victoria Anib Majur Achut, Head of IGAD’s Social Development Unit, speaking on behalf of the Executive Secretary Dr. Workneh Gebeyehua, highlighted the urgent need to link gender equity, climate resilience, and sustainable land governance.

“Land governance is no longer just about ownership—it’s about survival. Women are on the frontline of food production and climate impact, yet they remain sidelined in decision-making and ownership,” said Dr. Majur.

She revealed that across the IGAD region, more than 90% of women lack formal land ownership, and in rural Uganda, women contribute up to 70% of labor in subsistence farming without financial reward.

“We must move beyond inclusion to empowerment. Women don’t just deserve a seat at the table—they should be leading the conversation,” she emphasized. “Secure land tenure is a game-changer. It drives food security, family resilience, and climate adaptation.”

Naome Kabanda, Uganda’s Acting Director of Land Management at the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development echoed this call to action, stressing that women remain the most disadvantaged group when it comes to land rights—and are disproportionately affected by climate change.

“This dialogue must go beyond rhetoric. It’s a pivotal moment to ensure women are at the center of implementation, especially at the local government level,” Kabanda said.

“Policy without implementation is a failed promise.

The time for action is now.” Kabanda pointed to national data showing that 76.75% of Uganda’s population is employed in agriculture, with women making up over half the population, most of who survive on subsistence farming.

Sarah Opendi, Chairperson of the Uganda Women Parliamentarians Association (UWOPA), made an impassioned plea for concrete reforms to secure women’s land rights. “Women produce up to 80% of food in developing countries, yet they are the last to own land or influence decisions. They are the shock absorbers of climate disasters. Empower them, and you empower a nation,” Opendi declared.

She urged the Ministry of Lands to roll out Certificates of Customary Ownership (CCOs) on a national scale as a legal safeguard against land grabbing.

“Women lose land not because they lack capacity, but because they lack documentation. Certificates of Customary Ownership are a game-changer. “ During my time as State Minister for Lands, I saw how a Certificate of Customary Ownership gave women legal ground to own and defend land—without needing expensive surveyors. That’s justice in action,” she said.

Opendi also called for expanding access to affordable credit for women in agriculture. “If women had access to even small loans, yields could increase by 25%, according to the FAO. That’s not just a statistic—it’s a solution.”

The dialogues aim to strengthen the capacity of women legislators to analyze gender dimensions in land and climate policies, identify budgetary gaps, and amplify women’s voices in national and regional land governance.

The initiative builds on IGAD’s 2021 Regional Women’s Land Rights Agenda, endorsed by ministers of land and gender from all member states. The Agenda provides a blueprint for gender-responsive land reforms that are locally rooted but regionally coordinated.

The Kampala meeting is expected to culminate in concrete action plans to boost women’s leadership in land governance and promote climate-smart solutions anchored in justice and equity.

