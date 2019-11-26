Uganda railways prepares Nalukolongo workshop for oil and gas activities

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Railways Corporation Central workshop in Nalukolongo, a Kampala suburb is being prepared to assist the government and Oil Companies in Oil and Gas electrical and welding activities.

Dr Charles Kateeba, the Executive Director of Uganda Railways Corporation says the workshop has been equipped with some universal tools necessary for the execution of Oil and Gas machining and welding activities.

Dr Kateeba says some skilled technicians are available at the Central workshop to guide Ugandan Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) that will win contracts in the sector to deliver their mandates. He says that the machines in the central workshops have been enhanced to handle specialized repair welding, machining and maintenance of electrical machines believed to be critical in the Oil and Gas sector.

Dr Kateeba adds that some of the machines are critical for tanning, milling and boring of metals for the manufacture of flanges, gears, casings, aluminium housing or casting. Most machines used in the Oil and Gas Sector are specialized and heavy-duty, available to few companies around the world.

Uganda is preparing to undertake major Oil infrastructure development works in Tilenga, Kingfisher and the East African Crude Oil Pipeline.

Tilenga is about building feeder pipelines for the evacuation of Crude Oil from Oil Well Pads in Albertine Graben in Nwoya and Buliisa to the King Fisher Industrial park in Hoima district. The King Fisher Industrial Park is home to the Refinery Facility for Processing the Crude Oil. It hosts pumping stations for the Crude Oil Pipeline Transport System among other vital facilities.

Along their paths, both facilities will have separate water abstraction stations from Lake Albert and the Nile River, which will be heated and used for driving the waxy Crude Oil from underground to the surface.

Upon reaching the Crude Oil Pipeline, the waxy on-demand mineral will be electrically kept following in a heated Pipeline all the way to the port of Tanga in Tanzania.

