Uganda Railway Corporation unleashes five year development plan

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Railway Corporation-URC has embarked on a five year plan to revive the meter gauge railway.

Charles Kateeba, the executive Director, URC, says the US$ 340M plan to revive the meter gauge railway is funded by the European Union.

He led a team of URC technical officers to inspect the Jinja railways station on Tuesday.

According to Kateeba, they conducted feasibility studies early this year and identified a contractor to create structural designs for a world class inland container depot at Port Bell.

URC owns 1200 cargo containers, which have remained redundant due to lack of a functional meter gauge system.

Kateeba argues that the rehabilitation of the railway line will boost both the import and export markets within the East African region.

He disclosed that members of the URC technical committee are conducting a week long survey to assess viable sites for the construction of business centers along the rail line.

Kateeba also said they have plans of constructing a modern inland container depot in Gulu district, which will handle containers from both road and rail.

Jowali Kyeyago, the Chairperson of the URC Operations and Technical committee, says they are negotiating with various factory owners to ensure viable business opportunities for the revamped rail line.

Government resolved to revive the Rail line after withdrawing from the Rift Valley Railways concession held by Qalaa Holdings of Egypt in 2017.

Finance Minister, Matia Kasaijja said they have resolved to end the 25-year concession after Rift Valley Railways failed to meet parameters like payment of concession fees, increase freight traffic volumes and turn around Railway operations.

URN