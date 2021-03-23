Uganda prisons staff get COVID-19 vaccine jabs

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Prisons officials have today 23rd March, 2020 started receiving the Covid-19 vaccination jabs. They were led by Commissioner General, Dr. Johnson Byabashaijja in the exercise.

This is a continuation of the vaccination exercise that started three weeks ago targeting priority groups including health workers, security personnel and staff of educational institutions.

Since the outbreak of Covid-19, Uganda Prisons has registered 1,045 cases and 1 death due to delayed diagnosis. Of these, only 16 active cases are left.

Today the Uganda Prisons Services received their first batch of 10,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines at their headquarters. These will be used to serve the prisons staff as priority.

Not afraid of 💉 Earlier today, the Commissioner-General of Prisons Dr. @jbyabs, launched the Covid-19 Vaccination Process for Uganda Prisons Service Officers on receiving his first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine. (📷 credit: Frank Baine) #COVID19VaccinationUG pic.twitter.com/482w8eYgiU — David Bugzy Muwonge (@Dave_Bugzy) March 23, 2021

While addressing prison staff at the launch of the vaccination exercise, the Commissioner General Can. Dr. Johnson Byabashaijja advised fellow staff to take the jab pointing out that catching the virus is more painful than the jab.

He further noted that those that have received vaccination among the public would be granted access to visit inmates with ease.

This is in addition to the standing condition that one should have tested negative three days before visitation to see an inmate. This too will continue to be upheld according to Dr Byabashaija.

The chairperson Covid-19 task force for the prisons Eli Muhumuza, applauded the prisons staff for strictly adhering to observance of standards of operation and pledged that this was going to continue despite the vaccination.

URN