Uganda Prisons puts UGX 2M bounty on 17 Arua inmates

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Prison Services-UPS has announced a cash bounty of Shillings 2 million on 17 inmates who broke out of Arua Prisons over the weekend.

The inmates escaped from prison during a riot that started during lunch hours on Saturday.

According to information obtained by URN, 27 inmates formed acrobatic ladders, which helped them to jump over the prison wall and escaped to freedom.

Three inmates namely Richard Aguta, Muzamil Tabuga and Jasper Okello were shot dead by prison warders.

Seven inmates sustained injuries and were re-arrested while 17 are still at large. The inmates were reportedly commanded by one Moses Adrapi, who is serving a life sentence for several murder cases.

Now, Uganda Prison Spokesperson, Frank Baine, has announced a cash bounty of Shillings 2 million for anybody who will provide information leading to the arrest of the suspects.

Baine says the inmates are believed to have escaped to DR Congo where they are hiding. He says 13 rearrested inmates have been transferred to Kampala where they are being treated for wounds and further management.

The West Nile Region Prisons Commander, Ndori Leni blamed the riot to suspension of court services, visitations to inmates and lack of sensitisation on the corona pandemic for the riots.

Other reasons include inadequate and poor quality food and congestion which Baine and Arua prisons authorities have dismissed.

Baine notes that most of the inmates in Arua are youthful; three quarters have military backgrounds and are close to the DR Congo border, which makes riots common in Arua.

A team of investigators from Uganda Prison Services has pitched camp in Arua for the next one week to interview inmates and provide solutions to the established reasons for prison riots.

