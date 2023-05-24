Uganda Premier League adjusts final day kick off times

Saturday

✳ SC Villa vs Uganda Revenue Authority

✳ Vipers vs Busoga United

✳ KCCA FC vs Bright Stars

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Premier League- UPL Secretariat has adjusted the kickoff time on the last day of the league to facilitate the transfer of the trophy.

In a letter dated 22nd May 2023 written by Bainamani Bernard Bampaire, the Chief Executive Officer of UPL, the secretariat wants to hold a successful crowning event at any of the venues of the club that emerges champions.

“As we draw closer to the season’s end scheduled for Saturday 27th May 2023, with one match left and yet the difference between the Top three clubs is 2 points; The UPL Secretariat has adjusted the kickoff time for Match-Day 30 from 4:00 pm to 3:00 pm.” The letter reads in parts.

“This is done to enable us to hold a successful crowning event at any of the venues for the Club that emerges Champions for the 2022/23 Star Times Uganda Premier League, by copy of this communication, concerned parties are informed. We regret any inconvenience caused.”

SC Villa, Vipers, and KCCA FC have a chance of winning the trophy, although Villa currently enjoys the upper hand.

The near-rivalry between the three teams started with three games to play, where they were tied on 49 points, with Vipers SC having a huge goal difference. However, on Tuesday, both Vipers and KCCA FC drew their games against BUL FC and Busoga United respectively while SC Villa defeated Blacks Power.

SC Villa has 52 points from 27 matches, in second place is Vipers, with 50 points, while KCCA, occupies the third position with 50 points.

In the last fixtures scheduled for Saturday, SC Villa will face off against Uganda Revenue Authority at Mutesa II Stadium, Vipers will host Busoga United at St. Mary’s Stadium in Kitende, and KCCA FC will go head-to-head against Bright Stars at the MTN Omondi Stadium in Lugogo.

URN