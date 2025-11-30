Uganda Police ready to enforce new highway limit of 90 km/h

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Police Force will start enforcing a new 90 km/h limit on highways as soon as appropriate signage is put in place by the Ministry of Works and Transport. The recently unveiled fresh guidance on speed limits across the country is part of a renewed effort to reduce road traffic fatalities.

According to SP Michael Kananura, spokesperson for the Directorate of Traffic and Road Safety, the updated regulations will recommend a maximum speed of 90 km/h on highways, replacing the current 100 km/h limit still displayed on most signage.

“A pedestrian knocked at 30 km/h has a 90% chance of survival,” SP Kananura wrote on X (formerly Twitter). He also calls on motorists to observe speed limits in various zones — including 30 km/h in high pedestrian areas such as schools, markets, and hospitals; 50 km/h in built-up areas; 90 km/h on highways; and 100 km/h on motorways.

The development comes at a time when the police, in collaboration with the Ministry of Works and Transport, are spearheading efforts to pilot the Electronic Penalty System (EPS) to promote road safety through adherence to speed limits and lane discipline.

In response to public queries about the discrepancy between the new guidelines and existing road signage, SP Kananura confirmed that the change to 90 km/h would only take effect after the Ministry of Works and Transport updates the signage nationwide.

“The revised regulations suggest 90… It will commence after the Ministry of Works has changed the signs,” he clarified in response to a comment by Magelah Peter G., who, in an online conversation, questioned the validity of imposing a 90 km/h limit while 100 km/h signs remain in place.

Public Reactions Emphasize Safety First

The online conversation drew praise and support from several road users. “A car at high speed affords you no opportunity to ‘stop well’ in the event of an emergency,” noted user Christopher Senyimba. “The best hack at getting somewhere fast is by leaving quite early.”

SP Kananura responded to the comment with a simple endorsement: “Well said.” Another user, Jamo, recounted a near-miss incident involving a reckless boda boda rider who abruptly changed lanes to pick up a passenger. “Thank God the car was at around 25 km/h,” he noted, implying that a higher speed could have led to tragedy.

Speed, Fatalities

The conversations online and in the media follow a series of tragic incidents in recent weeks, including the Kampala–Gulu Highway crash that killed 46 people and a fatal boda boda collision in Bweyogerere. These incidents have sparked renewed national concern about dangerous driving, especially involving speeding and reckless lane changes.

Uganda registered 25,107 road crashes in 2024, with 4,434 fatalities and over 25,800 injuries, according to the Uganda Police Annual Crime Report.

While public enforcement measures—such as automated systems to detect traffic violations like speeding—are being phased in gradually, officers like SP Kananura continue to use social media to promote public education and voluntary compliance. “Speed thrills but kills,” his post concludes. “Drive responsibly and arrive safely.”