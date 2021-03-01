Uganda now at 18 million on internet, 3million on facebook

|
|
AFRICA 2021 POPULATION AND INTERNET USERS STATISTICS
|
AFRICA
|
Population
(2021 Est.)
|
Internet
Users
31-Dec-2000
|
Internet
Users
31-DEC-20
|
Penetration
(% Population)
|
Internet
Growth %
2000 – 2021
|Facebook
subscribers
31-DEC-2020
|Algeria
|
44,616,624
|
50,000
|
25,428,159
|
57.0 %
|
50,756 %
|
25,140,000
|Angola
|
33,933,610
|
30,000
|
8,980,670
|
26.5 %
|
29,835 %
|
2,831,000
|Benin
|
12,451,040
|
15,000
|
3,801,758
|
30.5 %
|
25,245 %
|
1,538,500
|Botswana
|
2,397,241
|
15,000
|
1,139,000
|
47.5 %
|
7,493 %
|
1,139,000
|Burkina Faso
|
21,497,096
|
10,000
|
4,594,265
|
21.4 %
|
45,842 %
|
1,998,200
|Burundi
|
12,255,433
|
3,000
|
1,606,122
|
13.1 %
|
53,437 %
|
667,700
|Cabo Verde
|
561,898
|
8,000
|
352,120
|
62.7 %
|
4,302 %
|
287,000
|Cameroon
|
27,224,265
|
20,000
|
7,878,422
|
28.9 %
|
39,292 %
|
4,267,000
|Central African Rep.
|
4,919,981
|
1,500
|
557,085
|
11.3 %
|
37,039 %
|
135,700
|Chad
|
16,914,985
|
1,000
|
2,237,932
|
13.2 %
|
223,693 %
|
443,200
|Comoros
|
888,451
|
1,500
|
193,700
|
21.8%
|
12,813 %
|
193,700
|Congo
|
5,657,013
|
500
|
833,200
|
14.7 %
|
166,540 %
|
833,200
|Congo, Dem. Rep.
|
92,377,993
|
500
|
16,355,917
|
17.7 %
|
3,271,083 %
|
3,800,000
|Cote d’Ivoire
|
27,053,629
|
40,000
|
12,253,653
|
45.3 %
|
30,534 %
|
5,860,000
|Djibouti
|
1,002,187
|
1,400
|
548,832
|
54.8 %
|
39,102 %
|
258,100
|Egypt
|
104,258,327
|
450,000
|
54,741,493
|
52.5 %
|
12,064 %
|
48,830,000
|Equatorial Guinea
|
1,449,896
|
500
|
362,891
|
25.0 %
|
72,478 %
|
120,900
|Eritrea
|
3,601,467
|
5,000
|
248,199
|
6.9 %
|
4,864 %
|
6,200
|Eswatini
|
1,172,362
|
10,000
|
665,245
|
56.7 %
|
6,552 %
|
339,900
|Ethiopia
|
117,876,227
|
10,000
|
21,147,255
|
17.9 %
|
211,372 %
|
6,745,000
|Gabon
|
2,278,825
|
15,000
|
1,367,641
|
60.0 %
|
9,017 %
|
830,000
|Gambia
|
2,486,945
|
4,000
|
442,050
|
19.0 %
|
11,713 %
|
419,100
|Ghana
|
31,732,129
|
30,000
|
14,767,818
|
46.5 %
|
49,126 %
|
7,944,000
|Guinea
|
13,497,244
|
8,000
|
2,551,672
|
18.9 %
|
31,795 %
|
1,938,000
|Guinea-Bissau
|
2,015,494
|
1,500
|
250,000
|
12.4 %
|
16,566 %
|
140,000
|Kenya
|
54,985,698
|
200,000
|
46,870,422
|
85.2 %
|
23,335 %
|
10,444,000
|Lesotho
|
2,159,079
|
4,000
|
682,990
|
31.6 %
|
16,974 %
|
490,900
|Liberia
|
5,180,203
|
500
|
760,994
|
14.7 %
|
152,098 %
|
658,200
|Libya
|
6,958,532
|
10,000
|
5,857,000
|
84.2 %
|
58,470 %
|
5,857,000
|Madagascar
|
28,427,328
|
30,000
|
2,864,000
|
10.1 %
|
9,446 %
|
2,864,000
|Malawi
|
19,647,684
|
15,000
|
2,717,243
|
13.8 %
|
18,015 %
|
637,600
|Mali
|
20,855,735
|
18,800
|
12,480,176
|
59.8 %
|
66,284 %
|
2,033,300
|Mauritania
|
4,775,119
|
5,000
|
969,519
|
20.3 %
|
19,290 %
|
927,300
|Mauritius
|
1,273,433
|
87,000
|
919,000
|
72.2 %
|
956 %
|
919,000
|Mayotte (FR)
|
279,515
|
n/a
|
107,940
|
38.6 %
|
n/a
|
95,500
|Morocco
|
37,344,795
|
100,000
|
25,589,581
|
68.5 %
|
25,489 %
|
21,730,000
|Mozambique
|
32,163,047
|
30,000
|
6,523,613
|
20.3 %
|
21,645 %
|
2,756,000
|Namibia
|
2,587,344
|
30,000
|
1,347,418
|
52.1 %
|
4,391 %
|
792,000
|Niger
|
25,130,817
|
5,000
|
3,363,848
|
13.4 %
|
67,177 %
|
577,800
|Nigeria
|
211,400,708
|
200,000
|
203,168,355
|
96.1 %
|
101,484 %
|
31,860,000
|Reunion (FR)
|
901,686
|
130,000
|
608,000
|
67.4 %
|
367 %
|
608,000
|Rwanda
|
13,276,513
|
5,000
|
5,981,638
|
45.1 %
|
119,532 %
|
806,200
|Saint Helena (UK)
|
6,086
|
n/a
|
2,300
|
37.8 %
|
n/a
|
2,300
|Sao Tome & Principe
|
223,368
|
6,500
|
63,864
|
28.6 %
|
882 %
|
60,800
|Senegal
|
17,196,301
|
40,000
|
9,749,527
|
56.7 %
|
24,273 %
|
3,802,000
|Seychelles
|
98,908
|
6,000
|
71,300
|
72.1 %
|
1,088 %
|
71,300
|Sierra Leone
|
8,141,343
|
5,000
|
1,043,725
|
12.8 %
|
20,774 %
|
833,400
|Somalia
|
16,359,504
|
200
|
2,089,900
|
12.8 %
|
852,550 %
|
2,089,900
|South Africa
|
60,041,994
|
2,400,000
|
34,545,165
|
57.5 %
|
1,339 %
|
24,600,000
|South Sudan
|
11,381,378
|
n/a
|
900,716
|
7.9 %
|
n/a
|
436,600
|Sudan
|
44,909,353
|
30,000
|
13,124,100
|
29.2 %
|
43,647 %
|
1,300,000
|Tanzania
|
61,498,437
|
115,000
|
23,142,960
|
37.6 %
|
20,024 %
|
5,223,000
|Togo
|
8,478,250
|
100,000
|
1,011,837
|
11.9 %
|
912 %
|
860,500
|Tunisia
|
11,935,766
|
100,000
|
8,170,000
|
68.4 %
|
8,070 %
|
8,170,000
|Uganda
|
47,123,531
|
40,000
|
18,502,166
|
39.3 %
|
46,155 %
|
3,328,000
|Western Sahara
|
611,875
|
n/a
|
28,000
|
4.6 %
|
n/a
|
27,000
|Zambia
|
18,920,651
|
20,000
|
9,870,427
|
52.2 %
|
49,252 %
|
2,543,000
|Zimbabwe
|
15,092,171
|
50,000
|
8,400,000
|
55.7 %
|
16,700 %
|
1,303,000
|TOTAL AFRICA
|
1,373,486,514
|
4,514,400
|
634,863,323
|
46.2 %
|
13,963 %
|
255,412,900
|Rest of World
|
6,502,279,070
|
356,471,092
|
4,463,600,449
|
68.6 %
|
87.5 %
|
2,474,111,201
|WORLD TOTAL
|
7,875,765,584
|
360,985,492
|
5,098,463,772
|
64.7 %
|
100.0 %
|
2,729,524,101
|NOTES: (1) Africa Internet Statistics for Dec 31, 2020, have been updated as of Feb 14, 2021. (2) Africa Facebook subscribers are estimated for December 31, 2020. (3) CLICK on each country name for further data on individual countries and regions. (4) Africa Population numbers are mid-year 2021 estimates, based on data from the United Nations Population Division. (5) For definitions, navigation help and methodology, see the site surfing guide. (6) Africa Internet usage information comes from, among others, data published by WWW, ITU , Facebook, and other trustworthy information sources. (7) For Internet growth comparison purposes, baseline Internet usage data for the year 2000 is also displayed. (8) Data from this table may be cited, giving the due credit to Internet World Stats and establishing a link back to www.internetworldstats.com Copyright 2021, © Miniwatts Marketing Group. All rights reserved worldwide.