Uganda now at 18 million on internet, 3million on facebook

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Latest statistics indicate Uganda has 3,328,000 Facebook subscribers out of 18 million who are on the internet as at December 2020.

Egypt has 48 million facebook users, followed by Nigeria at 31 million. In East Africa, Kenya are at 10 million.

All this is the drop in the ocean when compared to world statistics. African internet users are only 11.5% of the world world total. SEE FULL REPORT HERE (CLICK)

Uganda has been in the spotlight after the internet was temporarily fully shut down for security reasons. The shutdown was lifted, but facebook remains officially blocked, with users using VPN to access the platform.

Internet Users Statistics for Africa

( Africa Internet Usage, 2021 Population Stats and Facebook Subscribers)