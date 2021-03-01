Monday , March 1 2021
Uganda now at 18 million on internet, 3million on facebook

The Independent March 1, 2021

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT |  Latest statistics indicate Uganda has 3,328,000 Facebook subscribers out of 18 million who are on the internet as at December 2020.

Egypt has 48 million facebook users, followed by Nigeria at 31 million. In East Africa, Kenya are at 10 million.

All this is the drop in the ocean when compared to world statistics. African internet users are only 11.5% of the world world total. SEE FULL REPORT HERE (CLICK)

Uganda has been in the spotlight after the internet was temporarily fully shut down for security reasons.  The shutdown was lifted, but facebook remains officially blocked, with users using VPN to access the platform.

Internet Users Statistics for Africa
( Africa Internet Usage, 2021 Population Stats and Facebook Subscribers)

AFRICA 2021 POPULATION AND INTERNET USERS STATISTICS

AFRICA

Population
(2021 Est.)

Internet
Users
31-Dec-2000

Internet
Users
31-DEC-20

Penetration
(% Population)

Internet
Growth %
2000 – 2021

 Facebook
subscribers
31-DEC-2020
Algeria

44,616,624

50,000

25,428,159

57.0 %

50,756 %

25,140,000
Angola

33,933,610

30,000

8,980,670

26.5 %

29,835 %

2,831,000
Benin

12,451,040

15,000

3,801,758

30.5 %

25,245 %

1,538,500
Botswana

2,397,241

15,000

1,139,000

47.5 %

7,493 %

1,139,000
Burkina Faso

21,497,096

10,000

4,594,265

21.4 %

45,842 %

1,998,200
Burundi

12,255,433

3,000

1,606,122

13.1 %

53,437 %

667,700
Cabo Verde

561,898

8,000

352,120

62.7 %

4,302 %

287,000
Cameroon

27,224,265

20,000

7,878,422

28.9 %

39,292 %

4,267,000
Central African Rep.

4,919,981

1,500

557,085

11.3 %

37,039 %

135,700
Chad

16,914,985

1,000

2,237,932

13.2 %

223,693 %

443,200
Comoros

888,451

1,500

193,700

21.8%

12,813 %

193,700
Congo

5,657,013

500

833,200

14.7 %

166,540 %

833,200
Congo, Dem. Rep.

92,377,993

500

16,355,917

17.7 %

3,271,083 %

3,800,000
Cote d’Ivoire

27,053,629

40,000

12,253,653

45.3 %

30,534 %

5,860,000
Djibouti

1,002,187

1,400

548,832

54.8 %

39,102 %

258,100
Egypt

104,258,327

450,000

54,741,493

52.5 %

12,064 %

48,830,000
Equatorial Guinea

1,449,896

500

362,891

25.0 %

72,478 %

120,900
Eritrea

3,601,467

5,000

248,199

6.9 %

4,864 %

6,200
Eswatini

1,172,362

10,000

665,245

56.7 %

6,552 %

339,900
Ethiopia

117,876,227

10,000

21,147,255

17.9 %

211,372 %

6,745,000
Gabon

2,278,825

15,000

1,367,641

60.0 %

9,017 %

830,000
Gambia

2,486,945

4,000

442,050

19.0 %

11,713 %

419,100
Ghana

31,732,129

30,000

14,767,818

46.5 %

49,126 %

7,944,000
Guinea

13,497,244

8,000

2,551,672

18.9 %

31,795 %

1,938,000
Guinea-Bissau

2,015,494

1,500

250,000

12.4 %

16,566 %

140,000
Kenya

54,985,698

200,000

46,870,422

85.2 %

23,335 %

10,444,000
Lesotho

2,159,079

4,000

682,990

31.6 %

16,974 %

490,900
Liberia

5,180,203

500

760,994

14.7 %

152,098 %

658,200
Libya

6,958,532

10,000

5,857,000

84.2 %

58,470 %

5,857,000
Madagascar

28,427,328

30,000

2,864,000

10.1 %

9,446 %

2,864,000
Malawi

19,647,684

15,000

2,717,243

13.8 %

18,015 %

637,600
Mali

20,855,735

18,800

12,480,176

59.8 %

66,284 %

2,033,300
Mauritania

4,775,119

5,000

969,519

20.3 %

19,290 %

927,300
Mauritius

1,273,433

87,000

919,000

72.2 %

956 %

919,000
Mayotte (FR)

279,515

n/a

107,940

38.6 %

n/a

95,500
Morocco

37,344,795

100,000

25,589,581

68.5 %

25,489 %

21,730,000
Mozambique

32,163,047

30,000

6,523,613

20.3 %

21,645 %

2,756,000
Namibia

2,587,344

30,000

1,347,418

52.1 %

4,391 %

792,000
Niger

25,130,817

5,000

3,363,848

13.4 %

67,177 %

577,800
Nigeria

211,400,708

200,000

203,168,355

96.1 %

101,484 %

31,860,000
Reunion (FR)

901,686

130,000

608,000

67.4 %

367 %

608,000
Rwanda

13,276,513

5,000

5,981,638

45.1 %

119,532 %

806,200
Saint Helena (UK)

6,086

n/a

2,300

37.8 %

n/a

2,300
Sao Tome & Principe

223,368

6,500

63,864

28.6 %

882 %

60,800
Senegal

17,196,301

40,000

9,749,527

56.7 %

24,273 %

3,802,000
Seychelles

98,908

6,000

71,300

72.1 %

1,088 %

71,300
Sierra Leone

8,141,343

5,000

1,043,725

12.8 %

20,774 %

833,400
Somalia

16,359,504

200

2,089,900

12.8 %

852,550 %

2,089,900
South Africa

60,041,994

2,400,000

34,545,165

57.5 %

1,339 %

24,600,000
South Sudan

11,381,378

n/a

900,716

7.9 %

n/a

436,600
Sudan

44,909,353

30,000

13,124,100

29.2 %

43,647 %

1,300,000
Tanzania

61,498,437

115,000

23,142,960

37.6 %

20,024 %

5,223,000
Togo

8,478,250

100,000

1,011,837

11.9 %

912 %

860,500
Tunisia

11,935,766

100,000

8,170,000

68.4 %

8,070 %

8,170,000
Uganda

47,123,531

40,000

18,502,166

39.3 %

46,155 %

3,328,000
Western Sahara

611,875

n/a

28,000

4.6 %

n/a

27,000
Zambia

18,920,651

20,000

9,870,427

52.2 %

49,252 %

2,543,000
Zimbabwe

15,092,171

50,000

8,400,000

55.7 %

16,700 %

1,303,000
TOTAL AFRICA

1,373,486,514

4,514,400

634,863,323

46.2 %

13,963 %

255,412,900
Rest of World

6,502,279,070

356,471,092

4,463,600,449

68.6 %

87.5 %

2,474,111,201
WORLD TOTAL

7,875,765,584

360,985,492

5,098,463,772

64.7 %

100.0 %

2,729,524,101
NOTES: (1) Africa Internet Statistics for Dec 31, 2020, have been updated as of Feb 14, 2021. (2) Africa Facebook subscribers are estimated for December 31, 2020. (3) CLICK on each country name for further data on individual countries and regions. (4) Africa Population numbers are mid-year 2021 estimates, based on data from the United Nations Population Division. (5) For definitions, navigation help and methodology, see the site surfing guide. (6) Africa Internet usage information comes from, among others, data published by WWWITU , Facebook, and other trustworthy information sources. (7) For Internet growth comparison purposes, baseline Internet usage data for the year 2000 is also displayed. (8) Data from this table may be cited, giving the due credit to Internet World Stats and establishing a link back to www.internetworldstats.com Copyright 2021, © Miniwatts Marketing Group. All rights reserved worldwide.

