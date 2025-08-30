Uganda names team for World Mountain and Trail Running Championship 2025

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | The Uganda Athletics (UA) has named a team of 23 runners ahead of the World Mountain and Trail Running Championships next month.

Spain will host the World Championships from September 24-28th at the Canfranc-Pirineos.

This biennial event is organized by the World Mountain Running Association (WMRA), the International Association of Ultrarunners (IAU) and the International Trail Running Association (ITRA), with support from the World Athletics.

Dominic Otuchet, President of Uganda Athletics (UA) told Xinhua on Friday that the team has been undergoing several weeks of training in Kapchorwa, a town in eastern Uganda.

“We have always performed well in the World Mountain and Trial Running Championship and this year we shall field a strong team that has a balance of experienced and young runners,” added the UA President.

Uganda’s team has some of the seasoned runners like Victor Kwemboi, Isaac Mande Kibet, Alex Kiplangat, Martha Chemusto and Rebecca Cherop.

Uganda will face tough competition from the defending champion Kenya, Ethiopia, Eritrea, England, and South Africa among others.

Uganda’s team

Women: Angelien Chelimo, Kereen Chemusto, Martha Chemusto, Rebecca Cherop, Rispa Cherop, Kerine Cherop, Saibi Chebet, Nancy Chepkwurui, Nowel Cheruto, Felister Chelwemoi, Andronicas Chebet.

Men: Isaac Mande Kibet, Eliud Cherop, Alex Kiplangat, Deogracious Musobo, Martin Magengo Kiprotich, Isaac Masai, Abel Chebet, Aziz Chebet, Enos Chebet, Titus Musau, Abraham Cherotich, Victor Kwemboi.