Uganda names squad ahead of crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying ties

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | Uganda has named a 26-man squad ahead of two crucial Group G matches in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Head coach Paul Put named the team on Tuesday ahead of the matches against Botswana and Algeria.

Uganda Cranes, who are second in Group G with 15 points, are still in contention for a slot at next year’s FIFA World Cup, but must ensure they collect several points in the remaining two crucial matches.

The Uganda Cranes will face Botswana on October 9th, then they will travel to face table leaders Algeria on October 14th.

“We need to prepare well enough ahead of the two away matches because they are very crucial in this campaign,” Uganda’s head coach Put told Xinhua.

Skipper Khalid Aucho, fresh from winning the regional CECAFA Kagame Cup with Singida Black Stars FC (Tanzania), is among the senior players invited together with South African-based goalkeepers Denis Onyango and Salim Omar Magoola.

Uganda, which has never played in a FIFA World Cup, improved its chances earlier this month after registering two wins against Mozambique and Somalia in matches played at the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala.

Uganda squad

Goalkeepers: Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Salim Omar Magoola (Richards Bay FC, South Africa), Nafian Alionzi (Defence Forces FC, Ethiopia)

Defenders: Elio Capradossi (Universitatea Cluj, Romania), Rogers Torach (Vipers SC, Uganda), Toby Sibbick (Burton Albion, England), Hilary Mukundane (Vipers SC, Uganda), Jordan Obita (Hibernian, Scotland), Aziizi Kayondo (Slovan Liberec, Czech Republic), Herbert Achayi (KCCA FC, Uganda) and Gavin Kizito (KCCA FC, Uganda)

Midfielders: Ronald Ssekiganda (APR FC, Rwanda), Kenneth Semakula (Al Arabi SC, Kuwait), Allan Oyirwoth (New England Revolution, USA), Enock Ssebagala (Vipers SC, Uganda), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Oakland Roots SC, USA)

Forwards: Denis Omedi (APR FC, Rwanda), Allan Okello (Vipers SC, Uganda), Joseph Mpande (PVF Cand FC, Vietnam), Rogers Mato (FK Vardar, Macedonia), Reagan Mpande (SC Villa, Uganda), Jude Ssemugabi (Kitara FC, Uganda), Uchechukwu Ikpeazu (St. Johnstone, Scotland), Travis Mutyaba (CS Sfaxien, Tunisia)