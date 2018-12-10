Uganda named as top destination to visit in 2019

Kampala, Uganda | JULIUS BUSINGE | Fodor’s Travel, the internationally-recognized guidebook publisher and travel authority has featured Uganda on its annual Go List as one of the 52 destinations to visit in 2019, according to a press statement issued by Uganda Tourism Board on Dec.10. The Fodor’s website is published out of the U.S. and reaches more than 4.7 million readers worldwide. Writer Kristy Alpert, who visited Uganda in May 2018, urges Fodor’s readers to discover unparalleled wildlife experiences in the Pearl of Africa, adding that the country’s mountainous terrain, soaring waterfalls, and amazing wildlife encounters set it apart from the rest of the continent.

As part of Uganda’s inclusion on the Go List, an in-depth feature on the destination will be published on the Fodor’s website later in 2019, the statement reads in part.

In addition to her coverage in Fodor’s, Alpert highlighted Uganda as one of five dream destinations in the 2019 issue of Trazee Travel, alongside French wine country, Antarctica, Machu Picchu, and Finland. Trazee Travel is a print and online magazine by the publishers of Global Traveler targeting the coveted millennial travel market.