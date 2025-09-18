Uganda moves up six places in latest FIFA world rankings

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | Uganda has risen six places to 82nd overall in the latest FIFA world rankings released on Thursday.

The improvement comes after Uganda reached the quarterfinals of the CAF African Nations Championship in August, and beat Mozambique and Somalia in 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers earlier this month.

Uganda has now accumulated 1287.61 points and remains top in the Council of East and Central Africa Football Association (CECAFA) Zone, and 15th in Africa.

“We are glad that after our recent performances, Uganda has now improved in the FIFA world rankings. We shall continue to work hard,” Uganda head coach Paul Put said.

Tanzania, which dropped four places to 107th, remains second in the CECAFA Zone, while Kenya, which also reached the quarterfinals of the African Nations Championship, slipped two places to 111th.

Morocco, the highest ranked nation in Africa, rose one place to sit 11th with 1706.27 points. ■