Uganda launches sh33 billion trade and investment project to support SMEs

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Cooperatives, in collaboration with the International Trade Center and with support from the European Union (EU), has launched a new project that aims at empowering Uganda’s small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

The four-year sh33billion project aims to position SMEs to take advantage of the opportunities in the global market. It is designed to ensure that Uganda’s SMEs have the policy and business environment they need to grow, compete, and trade both within the continent and internationally, with emphasis on the EU market.

The project places emphasis on quality compliance and standards, bringing e-commerce within reach of more SMEs, and fostering innovations, among others.

Speaking during the launch today, the Minister of Trade, Industry, and Cooperatives, Francis Mwebesa, said the project will contribute to increasing Uganda’s exports to the EU, which are currently valued at USD 1.4 billion.

"We are excited to strengthen Uganda-EU ties on tourism, grains & logistics!" said Sanne Willems, Team Leader of the EU Delegation, during the launch of the €8M (UGX33B) project on trade & investment.

“The project aligns with the National Development Plan IV, which aims to increase household incomes, full monetization of the economy, and sustainable employment,” Mwebesa said.

“We expect the project to contribute to our ten-fold growth strategy to grow Uganda’s economy from USD 50 billion to USD 500 billion by 2040.”

Sanne Willems, the team leader of the European Union Delegation to Uganda, said, “With this €8 million investment, we are confident we will strengthen Uganda’s trade and investment profile in tourism, logistics, and grains.”