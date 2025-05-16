Uganda Journalism Awards 2025 shortlist out, crowning set for May 28

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT & ACME MEDIA | The Independent’s Ian Katusiime is one of 61 who have made it to the shortlist of the 11th edition of the Uganda National Journalism Awards. The finalists will be honoured at a gala evening on Wednesday, May 28, 2025 at Mestil Hotel.

This year’s African Centre for Media Excellence (ACME) awards attracted 147 journalists from Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania participated in the competition, and 61 made the #UNJA2025 shortlist.

Katusiime is entered for the political reporting beat, that The Independent is traditionaly dominant in. The veteran writer will be recognised for a body of work, including on the #March2Parliament protests, Bobi Wine vs Mpuuga, Kenya protests, Kagame’s ‘political phenomenon and UK sanctions and Speaker Anita Among.

Last year, the competition changed its format, moving from judging standalone pieces to evaluating bodies of work. Journalists were required to submit between three and five stories per category, allowing for a more comprehensive view of their expertise and ongoing commitment to reporting in the public interest.

“While this change posed a steeper learning curve for contestants, it also showcased those who have truly mastered their subjects and who aim to enhance audiences’ understanding of public affairs through thoughtful, well-researched, and context-rich journalism,” ACME said in a statement.

For this year’s awards, ACME has partnered with a diverse group of esteemed organisations and sponsors who have supported this year’s Uganda National Journalism Awards.

“Their collaboration and commitment have been instrumental in making this awards season a success. Our partners include Stanbic Bank, China North Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), Uganda Revenue Authority, Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC), Centenary Bank, and the Delegation of the European Union to Uganda. Other partners are the East African Crude Oil Pipeline Project, the Climate Smart Jobs Initiative, Airtel Uganda, and Crown Beverages Uganda.”

ACME added that “the awards gala will bring together media professionals, industry leaders, and supporters to recognize the outstanding work and dedication of Uganda’s best journalists.”

🟨 Uganda National Journalism Awards 2025 shortlist

✳ AGRICULTURE REPORTING

Henry Okurut – UBC Television

Body of work:

Anointing without finance is annoying: Pastors roar as agriculture empowerment summit closes in Namutumba

East African Parliament moves to prevent and control zoonotic diseases

Farmers in Teso trained on proper management of citrus farms

Making Bukedi great again: Will coffee, cocoa and poultry prosper in the region

New crop in the North: Farmers excited as coffee penetrates Acholi and Lango sub-regions

Nelson Mandela Muhoozi – New Vision

Body of work:

Over 100,000 jobs at stake as 9 tea factories close

Factories speak out on crisis in tea sector

The cost of taking Uganda’s tea to Mombasa market

Is policy vacuum responsible for collapse of tea sector

***

✳ ARTS REPORTING

Alex Paul Sekitoleko, Moses Serugo & Anthony Gwaro – Framez & Wavez

Body of work:

Echoes from the past keeping history alive

Makano; The future of African dolls

The queen of sculpture

Two decades of visual arts excellence

Andrew Kaggwa – Daily Monitor

Body of work:

Blu3 – The ultimate throwback concert

Kulturaustausch: Get up and dance, Uganda!

Who is stealing Sheeba’s lunch

Bamuturaki Musinguzi – Nation Media Group Uganda

Body of work:

Amapiano’s journey of a billion streams

Six female artists explore grief in Njabala exhibition

Strokes of splendour steeped in emotions

Uncomfortable laughter: Satirist Spire speaks truth to power

Young artists explore womanhood in expo

Jamila Mulindwa Nuwaha, Hakiim Wampamba, James Mutatina, Paul Kayonga, Kenneth Kaweesa, Julius Yiga Bakabaage & Thomas Kitimbo – NBS Television

Body of work:

Fresh Kid’s journey: From rising star to completing primary school

Janzi Development ssewa ssewa

One hit wonders

Ronald Mayinja: Caught between politics and art

The lost act: Uganda’s theatre industry searches for revival

Joseph Batte – New Vision

Body of work:

Kathryn: The muzungu who loved Kafeero beyond song

Nathaniel Mata: The blind Obangaina composer lives like a pauper

The untold life story of Philly Lutaaya

***

✳ BUSINESS, ECONOMY AND FINANCE REPORTING

Franklin Ezaruku Draku – Daily Monitor

Body of work:

Govt loan sharks clash on interest rate

How closure of 8000 NGOs has hit Uganda’s economy

How tax fraud has abetted money laundering in Uganda

Ismail Musa Ladu – Daily Monitor

Body of work:

Global financial structures limiting Uganda’s economic growth potential

How predatory global systems are stifling Uganda’s export efforts

How to unchain Uganda, continental peers from global predators

Ronah Nahabwe – Daily Monitor

Body of work

40% of Ugandans live below the poverty line

Bottomless pits? Cost of government ventures

Execution of govt projects poor, says NPA

Report casts extractives sector in negative light

Uganda loses Shs4.4 trillion to un-commercialised waste

***

✳ CLIMATE CHANGE REPORTING

Andrew Aijuka – InfoNile, Apes Reporting Project

Body of work

Drilling towards a better living

Is water and ecosystems conservation a global game changer in climate change adaptation and mitigation?

Thirsty Neighbors: Why mountain gorillas, rarely seen drinking water, now drink more

Diana Taremwa Karakire – African Arguments, UgPost & IndigenousTimes

Body of work

New European Union law on deforestation threatens livelihoods of coffee farmers

Teenage pregnancies soar as floods displace more families in Kasese district

Uganda’s struggles resettling climate-displaced communities

Innocent Kiiza – Rwenzori Daily, Mongabay

Body of work

In Uganda a women-led reforestation initiative fights flooding erosion

Kasese’s struggle against nature, a call for sustainable practices and infrastructure

Resilient against the odds: How climate change is shaping the lives of people with disabilities in Uganda

Vulnerable under the sun: How climate change and tax policies deepen the struggles of children with albinism

Martin Amayiko – Radio Simba

Body of work

3-part documentary series – Sub-counties are in tears, assailants destroyed over 300 hectares of Nkambwe Forest

***

✳ COMMUNITY REPORTING

Alex Ashaba – Daily Monitor

Body of work

Floods drown hopes of Ntoroko residents

Ntoroko schools yet to rise from flood ruins as first term opens

Ntoroko seeks Shs850m to combat river flooding

Pupils brave dangerous canoe rides to reach class in submerged Ntoroko

Tents come to the rescue of learners battered by floods

Benzamin, Matata – Voice of Life FM

Body of work

19-year-old lives doomed life after gunshot injury in Arua City

Climate smart agriculture on Bishop’s tree campaign in West Nile

Feature story on forced marriage

Shea tree conservation tournament

Henry Lematia – Voice of Madi

Body of work

Adolescent substance abuse, a silent epidemic in West Nile

Roadside slaying and youth idleness: The link in the West Nile

The silent struggle: Youth, mental health in West Nile

Herbert Kamoga – Daily Monitor

Body of work:

Luciano Baguma’s tragic ending: How Bushenyi men suffer in silence under violent wives

Population surge strains Luweero’s health sector

The unseen struggles of breastfeeding mothers in Kyangwali

Will the Food Bill end Karamoja’s silent crisis?

Johnisani Ocakacon – Radio Rupiny

Body of work:

3-part series on spina bifida and hydrocephalus

***

✳ EDUCATION REPORTING

Damali Mukhaye – Daily Monitor

Body of work:

Govt drops new A-Level curriculum

Govt makes U-turn, to feed pupils in schools

Govt set to abolish varsity sponsorships for students from wealthier families

Dorothy Nagitta – Daily Monitor

Body of work:

How showbiz, bribery have eaten into school politics

How students fake graduation booklets to hoodwink parents

Suubi packs first-class degree into trolled metallic suitcase lands juicy job

Nobert Atukunda & Arnold Sseremba – NTV Uganda

Body of work:

Education in peril: Community schools struggle with poor infrastructure

Education in peril: Pupils walk seven km journey to school daily

Girls resort to unusual menstrual alternatives

Primary school conducts all classes in one room

Schools in trouble over capitation grant row

Okello Jesus Ojara – TND News

Body of work

Children abandoning school for booming plastic waste money

Hidden dangers of children riding as passengers on motorcycles

Lamwo school gets new solar grid to improve access to quality education

When childhood ends too soon: The hostile world of child mothers in the society

***

✳ ENERGY AND NATURAL RESOURCES REPORTING

John Odyek, New Vision

Body of work

EITI wants Uganda to focus on oil, gas, mining contracts disclosure

Govt urged to support charcoal traders amidst energy transition

Small miners look to banks for growth; Uganda targets 24000MW of power using nuclear plants

Ugandans want price of cooking gas reduced

Paul Murungi – CEO East Africa Magazine

Body of work

Bank of Uganda’s gold purchase programme – a step in the right direction, despite the complex challenges

How will Uganda’s energy sector fare after Umeme’s exit?

Mad rush for graphite in Kitgum District, an economic blessing or another resource curse?

The state of Uganda’s oil and gas sector in 2024

Uganda presses ahead with its oil refinery project amidst questions on profitability and sustainability

***

✳ ENVIRONMENT REPORTING

Culton Scovia Nakamya & Devis Muhumuza – BBS Terefayina

Body of work

3-part series: Amatongo mu ddulu

Joshua Kagoro – NilePost

Body of work

15 tonnes of wealth: How one young entrepreneur is revolutionizing waste management in Uganda

Nature guardians: The unsung heroes of Uganda’s biodiversity

Pollution Series Part 4 – Unmasking Uganda’s air pollution crisis

Uganda at 60: Alarming environmental crisis raises concern

Prossy Nankanja – Arua One FM

Body of work

Bush burning impact in Arua

Strategy to reduce plastic waste in Arua

The impact of clay brick making on indigenous trees

Simon Wokorach – The Cooperator Magazine, NUMEC, Uganda Radio Network

Body of work

Elephants at the door: Nwoya’s fight for survival

Green flames: Schools ignite change with clean cooking solutions

How fighting for Murchison’s territory devastates lives in Nwoya

How trade in black gold depletes Northern Uganda

***

✳ HEALTH REPORTING

David Kiyengo – 89.2 CBS FM Emmanduso

Body of work:

Children under 5 suffering acute malnutrition

Emergency response leakages

Self-prescription a huge burden in Uganda

Jessica Sabano – Daily Monitor

Body of work:

Extortion hindering expectant mothers’ rights in government facilities

Mpuga: Island where men use polythene bags as condoms

The scandal of poverty on Uganda’s islands

Rhonet Atwiine – Solutions Now Africa

Body of work

Albi-Fine

Learning in difference

Restoring smiles

Robert Adiga – New Vision

Body of work:

Cervical cancer a thorn in the flesh of women in Greater Arua

How Arua hospital is breaking the chain in mother-baby HIV spread

Why TB persists in West Nile amidst interventions

***

✳ JUSTICE, LAW AND ORDER REPORTING

Michael Odeng & Edward Anyoli, New Vision

Body of work:

Agony of delayed justice; Corruption convicts hold onto ill-gotten wealth

Real estate post-mortem: What is killing the giants

Why it is difficult to recover assets from the corrupt

NBS Investigates (Godfrey Badebye, Linda Nduwimwami, Moses Katumba, Patrick Lubwama, Paul Kayonga, Thomas Kitimbo & Swalik Ssali) – NBS Television

Body of work:

Tiang Tang investment scandal

URA tax weevil

Wefunile Driving School scam questions

Simon Masaba – New Vision

Body of work:

Security operatives probed over theft of Sh283m coffee

Export coffee theft security officers cited in 8 robberies

Sayooni: Hidden den of Kampala bodaboda gangs

The hidden cost of standing surety – The case of Peter Opio

Uncovering cement adulteration racket

***

✳ POLITICAL REPORTING

Ian Katusiime – The Independent

Body of work:

#March2Parliament protests – Did July 23 mark the start?

Big moment ahead in Bobi Wine vs Mpuuga

Effect of Kenya protests on Uganda

Kagame’s ‘political phenomenon’

UK sanctions damage Speaker Anita Among

Nelson Kiva – New Vision

Body of work:

Anti-Homosexuality Act: Did Russia Fund MPs?

Muhoozi’s PLU will top 2026 elections – Mao

What 70% increase in NRM membership in Buganda means

What Tshisekedi’s win means for Uganda

Why EC rejected Besigye’s PPF Party

Umaru Kashaka – New Vision

Body of work:

2026: What Gen. Muhoozi appointment means

Inside Mpuuga, Bobi Wine meeting

Mathias Mpuuga suspension: What next?

PLU: What next as Muhoozi takes charge of UPDF?

What Mpuuga-Bobi Wine fallout means for NUP in Buganda

***

✳ REPORTING ON THE PRODUCTIVE USE OF SOLAR ENERGY IN AGRICULTURE

Daniel Kipchumba – County Climate News: How solar cut Kigoro Dairy’s power bill and increased farmers’ earnings

Edisoni Galeba – Karagwe FM: Makala kuhusu umemejua Karuko-Karagwe

Zakia Mrisho – Nukta Habari: How micro financing fuels clean energy in Tanzania

***

✳ PUBLIC ACCOUNTABILITY REPORTING

Busein Samilu – Daily Monitor

Body of work:

Museveni nails protesters to new cross (Co-author – Franklin Draku)

Parliament spends Shs2.6 billion every day

Questions linger over Parliament spending

The cost of not fighting graft on Museveni terms (Co-authors – Anthony Wesaka, Juliet Kigongo, Jane Nafula)

This is the State of the Nation, Mr President (Co-author – Peter Serugo)

Dan Ayebare – Solutions Now Africa

Body of work:

Bicycles fill patient evacuation gap in rural Uganda

Rejected and stateless: Northern Uganda’s children of war now in need of critical solutions

The Foot that never walks away

Gerald Tenywa – New Vision

Body of work:

How partnerships are driving Uganda’s sustainability

SDGs: Is every Ugandan making progress?

Is Uganda’s growth eating the environment?

Poverty-free by 2030: Is Uganda on track?

SDGs on peace: What has Uganda achieved so far?

Lawrence Kizito – Bukedde

Body of work:

Ekirina okukolebwa okununula ssente okuva mu bali b’enguzi

Enguzi: Ebintu abagirya mwe bakweka ssente

Enguzi: Enkalu okununula ssente za Gavt. ezibbibwa abanene

Ssente z’obwegassi: Kiki ekisibye fayiro okutuuka mu kkooti?

***

✳ PUBLIC WORKS AND INFRASTRUCTURE REPORTING

Deogratius Wamala – Daily Monitor

Body of work:

How will Uganda juggle its late entry into the SGR race

Lighting up the region in 2025

Munyonyo Resort caught up in snag over govt ownership

Esther Oluka – Daily Monitor

Body of work:

Devastated, homeless and helpless: Survivors’ tales

Kiteezi turns into ghost town

Situation on the ground two months after tragedy

The IGG report that buried KCCA bosses in Kiteezi rot

When our hearts broke

***

✳ RELIGION REPORTING

Rosemary Anena – Radio Rupiny

Body of work:

The long wait for closure for victims of LRA atrocities in Pagak Parish is still far from over

Archbishop Odama recounts his 25 years of service as an archbishop

Gulu Christians reenact Way of the Cross

Millennials relive fond memories of Christmas

Christopher Kisekka – Uganda Radio Network

Body of work:

Scholars ignite debate on political dimensions of Uganda Martyrs’ deaths

Curators correct mistaken identity of Uganda Martyrs

Relics of Uganda Martyrs return as church marks 60 years of their sainthood

***

✳ SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY REPORTING

Irene Abalo Otto – Nation Media Group Uganda

Body of work:

Journalism and AI

Media sustainability in Africa: The fuss about audiences moving online

The rise and rise of online violence on female activists in Uganda

Richard Wetaya – New Vision

Body of work:

Can Uganda use ‘friendly mosquitoes’ to eradicate malaria?

Is green biotechnology a risk to biodiversity?

Is Uganda, Africa ready for emerging synthetic biology technologies, experts weigh in

Is Uganda on track to attain water, energy and food security?

Nuclear technologies crucial for climate-resilient agriculture and sustainable food systems – experts

***

✳ SPORTS REPORTING

Abdul-Nasser Ssemugabi – Daily Monitor

Body of work:

Condoleezza Thembo swimming for family

Nakabuye on touring East Africa twice, on a bike

Obituary: Moving tribute to Arthur Serwano the silent champ

Thando, Vusi: A couple cycling across Africa

Fred Mwambu – Daily Monitor

Body of work:

Empty ambulances and the illusion of safety for athletes

Jeremaine Egesa: From a local deejay box to the Afcon broadcast booth

Paid by passion: Rise of super fans, one made Shs74m

What Kenya FA polls can teach Fufa, Uganda going forward

Women’s teams: A path to development or marriage of convenience?

Ivan S. Tolit – 102 Mega FM

Body of work:

How body building is helping ex-LRA soldiers stay away from a life of crime

Is sexual harassment hindering the growth of female sports in Northern Uganda?

The rise and fall of football clubs in Acholi

***

✳ TRADITIONS AND CULTURE REPORTING

Gladys Tracy Aciro – 102 Mega FM

Body of work:

Beliefs associated with pregnancy and childbirth

Food taboos

Use of music in culture

Ivan Tsebeni – New Vision

Body of work:

Dancing Kadodi to the grave

Over 1900 face knife on Saturday

Thousands grace Imbalu festival

Why Bagisu circumcise the dead

Richard Mwanje – BBS Terefayina

Body of work:

Empoomerezi efuuka etya amalwa

Obulombolombo mu kutereka Gabunga

Oluwenda lwa Muwenda II