Uganda Journalism Awards 2025 shortlist out, crowning set for May 28

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT & ACME MEDIA | The Independent’s Ian Katusiime is one of 61 who have made it to the shortlist of the 11th edition of the Uganda National Journalism Awards. The finalists will be honoured at a gala evening on Wednesday, May 28, 2025 at Mestil Hotel.
This year’s African Centre for Media Excellence (ACME) awards attracted 147 journalists from Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania participated in the competition, and 61 made the #UNJA2025 shortlist.
Katusiime is entered for the political reporting beat, that The Independent is traditionaly dominant in. The veteran writer will be recognised for a body of work, including on the #March2Parliament protests, Bobi Wine vs Mpuuga, Kenya protests, Kagame’s ‘political phenomenon and UK sanctions and Speaker Anita Among.
Last year, the competition changed its format, moving from judging standalone pieces to evaluating bodies of work. Journalists were required to submit between three and five stories per category, allowing for a more comprehensive view of their expertise and ongoing commitment to reporting in the public interest.
“While this change posed a steeper learning curve for contestants, it also showcased those who have truly mastered their subjects and who aim to enhance audiences’ understanding of public affairs through thoughtful, well-researched, and context-rich journalism,” ACME said in a statement.
For this year’s awards, ACME has partnered with a diverse group of esteemed organisations and sponsors who have supported this year’s Uganda National Journalism Awards.
“Their collaboration and commitment have been instrumental in making this awards season a success. Our partners include Stanbic Bank, China North Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), Uganda Revenue Authority, Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC), Centenary Bank, and the Delegation of the European Union to Uganda. Other partners are the East African Crude Oil Pipeline Project, the Climate Smart Jobs Initiative, Airtel Uganda, and Crown Beverages Uganda.”
ACME added that “the awards gala will bring together media professionals, industry leaders, and supporters to recognize the outstanding work and dedication of Uganda’s best journalists.”
🟨 Uganda National Journalism Awards 2025 shortlist
✳ AGRICULTURE REPORTING
Henry Okurut – UBC Television
Body of work:
- Anointing without finance is annoying: Pastors roar as agriculture empowerment summit closes in Namutumba
- East African Parliament moves to prevent and control zoonotic diseases
- Farmers in Teso trained on proper management of citrus farms
- Making Bukedi great again: Will coffee, cocoa and poultry prosper in the region
- New crop in the North: Farmers excited as coffee penetrates Acholi and Lango sub-regions
Nelson Mandela Muhoozi – New Vision
Body of work:
- Over 100,000 jobs at stake as 9 tea factories close
- Factories speak out on crisis in tea sector
- The cost of taking Uganda’s tea to Mombasa market
- Is policy vacuum responsible for collapse of tea sector
***
✳ ARTS REPORTING
Alex Paul Sekitoleko, Moses Serugo & Anthony Gwaro – Framez & Wavez
Body of work:
- Echoes from the past keeping history alive
- Makano; The future of African dolls
- The queen of sculpture
- Two decades of visual arts excellence
Andrew Kaggwa – Daily Monitor
Body of work:
- Blu3 – The ultimate throwback concert
- Kulturaustausch: Get up and dance, Uganda!
- Who is stealing Sheeba’s lunch
Bamuturaki Musinguzi – Nation Media Group Uganda
Body of work:
- Amapiano’s journey of a billion streams
- Six female artists explore grief in Njabala exhibition
- Strokes of splendour steeped in emotions
- Uncomfortable laughter: Satirist Spire speaks truth to power
- Young artists explore womanhood in expo
Jamila Mulindwa Nuwaha, Hakiim Wampamba, James Mutatina, Paul Kayonga, Kenneth Kaweesa, Julius Yiga Bakabaage & Thomas Kitimbo – NBS Television
Body of work:
- Fresh Kid’s journey: From rising star to completing primary school
- Janzi Development ssewa ssewa
- One hit wonders
- Ronald Mayinja: Caught between politics and art
- The lost act: Uganda’s theatre industry searches for revival
Joseph Batte – New Vision
Body of work:
- Kathryn: The muzungu who loved Kafeero beyond song
- Nathaniel Mata: The blind Obangaina composer lives like a pauper
- The untold life story of Philly Lutaaya
***
✳ BUSINESS, ECONOMY AND FINANCE REPORTING
Franklin Ezaruku Draku – Daily Monitor
Body of work:
- Govt loan sharks clash on interest rate
- How closure of 8000 NGOs has hit Uganda’s economy
- How tax fraud has abetted money laundering in Uganda
Ismail Musa Ladu – Daily Monitor
Body of work:
- Global financial structures limiting Uganda’s economic growth potential
- How predatory global systems are stifling Uganda’s export efforts
- How to unchain Uganda, continental peers from global predators
Ronah Nahabwe – Daily Monitor
Body of work
- 40% of Ugandans live below the poverty line
- Bottomless pits? Cost of government ventures
- Execution of govt projects poor, says NPA
- Report casts extractives sector in negative light
- Uganda loses Shs4.4 trillion to un-commercialised waste
***
✳ CLIMATE CHANGE REPORTING
Andrew Aijuka – InfoNile, Apes Reporting Project
Body of work
- Drilling towards a better living
- Is water and ecosystems conservation a global game changer in climate change adaptation and mitigation?
- Thirsty Neighbors: Why mountain gorillas, rarely seen drinking water, now drink more
Diana Taremwa Karakire – African Arguments, UgPost & IndigenousTimes
Body of work
- New European Union law on deforestation threatens livelihoods of coffee farmers
- Teenage pregnancies soar as floods displace more families in Kasese district
- Uganda’s struggles resettling climate-displaced communities
Innocent Kiiza – Rwenzori Daily, Mongabay
Body of work
- In Uganda a women-led reforestation initiative fights flooding erosion
- Kasese’s struggle against nature, a call for sustainable practices and infrastructure
- Resilient against the odds: How climate change is shaping the lives of people with disabilities in Uganda
- Vulnerable under the sun: How climate change and tax policies deepen the struggles of children with albinism
Martin Amayiko – Radio Simba
Body of work
- 3-part documentary series – Sub-counties are in tears, assailants destroyed over 300 hectares of Nkambwe Forest
***
✳ COMMUNITY REPORTING
Alex Ashaba – Daily Monitor
Body of work
- Floods drown hopes of Ntoroko residents
- Ntoroko schools yet to rise from flood ruins as first term opens
- Ntoroko seeks Shs850m to combat river flooding
- Pupils brave dangerous canoe rides to reach class in submerged Ntoroko
- Tents come to the rescue of learners battered by floods
Benzamin, Matata – Voice of Life FM
Body of work
- 19-year-old lives doomed life after gunshot injury in Arua City
- Climate smart agriculture on Bishop’s tree campaign in West Nile
- Feature story on forced marriage
- Shea tree conservation tournament
Henry Lematia – Voice of Madi
Body of work
- Adolescent substance abuse, a silent epidemic in West Nile
- Roadside slaying and youth idleness: The link in the West Nile
- The silent struggle: Youth, mental health in West Nile
Herbert Kamoga – Daily Monitor
Body of work:
- Luciano Baguma’s tragic ending: How Bushenyi men suffer in silence under violent wives
- Population surge strains Luweero’s health sector
- The unseen struggles of breastfeeding mothers in Kyangwali
- Will the Food Bill end Karamoja’s silent crisis?
Johnisani Ocakacon – Radio Rupiny
Body of work:
- 3-part series on spina bifida and hydrocephalus
***
✳ EDUCATION REPORTING
Damali Mukhaye – Daily Monitor
Body of work:
- Govt drops new A-Level curriculum
- Govt makes U-turn, to feed pupils in schools
- Govt set to abolish varsity sponsorships for students from wealthier families
Dorothy Nagitta – Daily Monitor
Body of work:
- How showbiz, bribery have eaten into school politics
- How students fake graduation booklets to hoodwink parents
- Suubi packs first-class degree into trolled metallic suitcase lands juicy job
Nobert Atukunda & Arnold Sseremba – NTV Uganda
Body of work:
- Education in peril: Community schools struggle with poor infrastructure
- Education in peril: Pupils walk seven km journey to school daily
- Girls resort to unusual menstrual alternatives
- Primary school conducts all classes in one room
- Schools in trouble over capitation grant row
Okello Jesus Ojara – TND News
Body of work
- Children abandoning school for booming plastic waste money
- Hidden dangers of children riding as passengers on motorcycles
- Lamwo school gets new solar grid to improve access to quality education
- When childhood ends too soon: The hostile world of child mothers in the society
***
✳ ENERGY AND NATURAL RESOURCES REPORTING
John Odyek, New Vision
Body of work
- EITI wants Uganda to focus on oil, gas, mining contracts disclosure
- Govt urged to support charcoal traders amidst energy transition
- Small miners look to banks for growth; Uganda targets 24000MW of power using nuclear plants
- Ugandans want price of cooking gas reduced
Paul Murungi – CEO East Africa Magazine
Body of work
- Bank of Uganda’s gold purchase programme – a step in the right direction, despite the complex challenges
- How will Uganda’s energy sector fare after Umeme’s exit?
- Mad rush for graphite in Kitgum District, an economic blessing or another resource curse?
- The state of Uganda’s oil and gas sector in 2024
- Uganda presses ahead with its oil refinery project amidst questions on profitability and sustainability
***
✳ ENVIRONMENT REPORTING
Culton Scovia Nakamya & Devis Muhumuza – BBS Terefayina
Body of work
- 3-part series: Amatongo mu ddulu
Joshua Kagoro – NilePost
Body of work
- 15 tonnes of wealth: How one young entrepreneur is revolutionizing waste management in Uganda
- Nature guardians: The unsung heroes of Uganda’s biodiversity
- Pollution Series Part 4 – Unmasking Uganda’s air pollution crisis
- Uganda at 60: Alarming environmental crisis raises concern
Prossy Nankanja – Arua One FM
Body of work
- Bush burning impact in Arua
- Strategy to reduce plastic waste in Arua
- The impact of clay brick making on indigenous trees
Simon Wokorach – The Cooperator Magazine, NUMEC, Uganda Radio Network
Body of work
- Elephants at the door: Nwoya’s fight for survival
- Green flames: Schools ignite change with clean cooking solutions
- How fighting for Murchison’s territory devastates lives in Nwoya
- How trade in black gold depletes Northern Uganda
***
✳ HEALTH REPORTING
David Kiyengo – 89.2 CBS FM Emmanduso
Body of work:
- Children under 5 suffering acute malnutrition
- Emergency response leakages
- Self-prescription a huge burden in Uganda
Jessica Sabano – Daily Monitor
Body of work:
- Extortion hindering expectant mothers’ rights in government facilities
- Mpuga: Island where men use polythene bags as condoms
- The scandal of poverty on Uganda’s islands
Rhonet Atwiine – Solutions Now Africa
Body of work
- Albi-Fine
- Learning in difference
- Restoring smiles
Robert Adiga – New Vision
Body of work:
- Cervical cancer a thorn in the flesh of women in Greater Arua
- How Arua hospital is breaking the chain in mother-baby HIV spread
- Why TB persists in West Nile amidst interventions
***
✳ JUSTICE, LAW AND ORDER REPORTING
Michael Odeng & Edward Anyoli, New Vision
Body of work:
- Agony of delayed justice; Corruption convicts hold onto ill-gotten wealth
- Real estate post-mortem: What is killing the giants
- Why it is difficult to recover assets from the corrupt
NBS Investigates (Godfrey Badebye, Linda Nduwimwami, Moses Katumba, Patrick Lubwama, Paul Kayonga, Thomas Kitimbo & Swalik Ssali) – NBS Television
Body of work:
- Tiang Tang investment scandal
- URA tax weevil
- Wefunile Driving School scam questions
Simon Masaba – New Vision
Body of work:
- Security operatives probed over theft of Sh283m coffee
- Export coffee theft security officers cited in 8 robberies
- Sayooni: Hidden den of Kampala bodaboda gangs
- The hidden cost of standing surety – The case of Peter Opio
- Uncovering cement adulteration racket
***
✳ POLITICAL REPORTING
Ian Katusiime – The Independent
Body of work:
- #March2Parliament protests – Did July 23 mark the start?
- Big moment ahead in Bobi Wine vs Mpuuga
- Effect of Kenya protests on Uganda
- Kagame’s ‘political phenomenon’
- UK sanctions damage Speaker Anita Among
Nelson Kiva – New Vision
Body of work:
- Anti-Homosexuality Act: Did Russia Fund MPs?
- Muhoozi’s PLU will top 2026 elections – Mao
- What 70% increase in NRM membership in Buganda means
- What Tshisekedi’s win means for Uganda
- Why EC rejected Besigye’s PPF Party
Umaru Kashaka – New Vision
Body of work:
- 2026: What Gen. Muhoozi appointment means
- Inside Mpuuga, Bobi Wine meeting
- Mathias Mpuuga suspension: What next?
- PLU: What next as Muhoozi takes charge of UPDF?
- What Mpuuga-Bobi Wine fallout means for NUP in Buganda
***
✳ REPORTING ON THE PRODUCTIVE USE OF SOLAR ENERGY IN AGRICULTURE
Daniel Kipchumba – County Climate News: How solar cut Kigoro Dairy’s power bill and increased farmers’ earnings
Edisoni Galeba – Karagwe FM: Makala kuhusu umemejua Karuko-Karagwe
Zakia Mrisho – Nukta Habari: How micro financing fuels clean energy in Tanzania
***
✳ PUBLIC ACCOUNTABILITY REPORTING
Busein Samilu – Daily Monitor
Body of work:
- Museveni nails protesters to new cross (Co-author – Franklin Draku)
- Parliament spends Shs2.6 billion every day
- Questions linger over Parliament spending
- The cost of not fighting graft on Museveni terms (Co-authors – Anthony Wesaka, Juliet Kigongo, Jane Nafula)
- This is the State of the Nation, Mr President (Co-author – Peter Serugo)
Dan Ayebare – Solutions Now Africa
Body of work:
- Bicycles fill patient evacuation gap in rural Uganda
- Rejected and stateless: Northern Uganda’s children of war now in need of critical solutions
- The Foot that never walks away
Gerald Tenywa – New Vision
Body of work:
- How partnerships are driving Uganda’s sustainability
- SDGs: Is every Ugandan making progress?
- Is Uganda’s growth eating the environment?
- Poverty-free by 2030: Is Uganda on track?
- SDGs on peace: What has Uganda achieved so far?
Lawrence Kizito – Bukedde
Body of work:
- Ekirina okukolebwa okununula ssente okuva mu bali b’enguzi
- Enguzi: Ebintu abagirya mwe bakweka ssente
- Enguzi: Enkalu okununula ssente za Gavt. ezibbibwa abanene
- Ssente z’obwegassi: Kiki ekisibye fayiro okutuuka mu kkooti?
***
✳ PUBLIC WORKS AND INFRASTRUCTURE REPORTING
Deogratius Wamala – Daily Monitor
Body of work:
- How will Uganda juggle its late entry into the SGR race
- Lighting up the region in 2025
- Munyonyo Resort caught up in snag over govt ownership
Esther Oluka – Daily Monitor
Body of work:
- Devastated, homeless and helpless: Survivors’ tales
- Kiteezi turns into ghost town
- Situation on the ground two months after tragedy
- The IGG report that buried KCCA bosses in Kiteezi rot
- When our hearts broke
***
✳ RELIGION REPORTING
Rosemary Anena – Radio Rupiny
Body of work:
- The long wait for closure for victims of LRA atrocities in Pagak Parish is still far from over
- Archbishop Odama recounts his 25 years of service as an archbishop
- Gulu Christians reenact Way of the Cross
- Millennials relive fond memories of Christmas
Christopher Kisekka – Uganda Radio Network
Body of work:
- Scholars ignite debate on political dimensions of Uganda Martyrs’ deaths
- Curators correct mistaken identity of Uganda Martyrs
- Relics of Uganda Martyrs return as church marks 60 years of their sainthood
***
✳ SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY REPORTING
Irene Abalo Otto – Nation Media Group Uganda
Body of work:
- Journalism and AI
- Media sustainability in Africa: The fuss about audiences moving online
- The rise and rise of online violence on female activists in Uganda
Richard Wetaya – New Vision
Body of work:
- Can Uganda use ‘friendly mosquitoes’ to eradicate malaria?
- Is green biotechnology a risk to biodiversity?
- Is Uganda, Africa ready for emerging synthetic biology technologies, experts weigh in
- Is Uganda on track to attain water, energy and food security?
- Nuclear technologies crucial for climate-resilient agriculture and sustainable food systems – experts
***
✳ SPORTS REPORTING
Abdul-Nasser Ssemugabi – Daily Monitor
Body of work:
- Condoleezza Thembo swimming for family
- Nakabuye on touring East Africa twice, on a bike
- Obituary: Moving tribute to Arthur Serwano the silent champ
- Thando, Vusi: A couple cycling across Africa
Fred Mwambu – Daily Monitor
Body of work:
- Empty ambulances and the illusion of safety for athletes
- Jeremaine Egesa: From a local deejay box to the Afcon broadcast booth
- Paid by passion: Rise of super fans, one made Shs74m
- What Kenya FA polls can teach Fufa, Uganda going forward
- Women’s teams: A path to development or marriage of convenience?
Ivan S. Tolit – 102 Mega FM
Body of work:
- How body building is helping ex-LRA soldiers stay away from a life of crime
- Is sexual harassment hindering the growth of female sports in Northern Uganda?
- The rise and fall of football clubs in Acholi
***
✳ TRADITIONS AND CULTURE REPORTING
Gladys Tracy Aciro – 102 Mega FM
Body of work:
- Beliefs associated with pregnancy and childbirth
- Food taboos
- Use of music in culture
Ivan Tsebeni – New Vision
Body of work:
- Dancing Kadodi to the grave
- Over 1900 face knife on Saturday
- Thousands grace Imbalu festival
- Why Bagisu circumcise the dead
Richard Mwanje – BBS Terefayina
Body of work:
- Empoomerezi efuuka etya amalwa
- Obulombolombo mu kutereka Gabunga
- Oluwenda lwa Muwenda II