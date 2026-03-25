Uganda international Fashion Week returns to empower youth and women in the creative economy

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | After a six-year hiatus, Uganda International Fashion Week (UIFW) is set to make a grand return this June 22–27 at the prestigious Kampala Serena Hotel, reaffirming its role as one of Africa’s leading fashion platforms and highlighting fashion as a driver of business and cultural influence.

The 2026 edition introduces a new Creative Economy Program (2026–2028) aimed at equipping over 9,840 youths aged 15–35 most of them women and girls with practical skills, mentorship, coaching, enterprise support, and access to regional and global markets. Supported by the Mastercard Foundation, the initiative seeks to unlock opportunities for youth employment and women’s empowerment while strengthening Uganda’s fast-growing fashion ecosystem.

Founded in 2003 by celebrated designer and entrepreneur Santa Anzo, UIFW has spent over two decades showcasing Ugandan designers and connecting creatives to global opportunities. The expanded program now goes beyond runway shows to focus on skills development, entrepreneurship, and industry growth across the fashion value chain.

“We don’t just exhibit fashion, we build livelihoods,” said Anzo, founder of ARAPAPA and Uganda International Fashion Week.

“Fashion is not only about passion, creativity, and self-expression; it is also a powerful engine for entrepreneurship, job creation, and cultural influence. Through skills training, mentorship, and enterprise support, we want to help young people transform their talent into sustainable businesses and careers.”

The program offers participants comprehensive support across the fashion ecosystem, including design, garment manufacturing, model development, business structuring, mentorship, and access to buyers and markets. Organisers say this approach will drive employment and income generation while strengthening linkages between creatives, investors, and development partners.

UIFW remains the flagship platform for Uganda’s creative economy, bringing together academia, manufacturers, designers, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders, and positioning the country as an emerging hub for African fashion and creative entrepreneurship.

Preparations are underway, and organisers are inviting development institutions, corporate partners, impact investors, cultural organizations, and governments to collaborate on expanding opportunities for women and youth, boosting manufacturing capacity, and opening global markets for African designers.