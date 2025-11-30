Uganda, India celebrate 60 years of close diplomatic relations

New Delhi, India | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda and India have held celebrations to mark 60 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations. The event , held on 29th November 2025, took place alongside celebrations to mark Uganda’s 63rd Independence Day.

The event featured cultural presentations, raffle awards, and a ceremonial cake-cutting, underscoring the friendship and collaboration between the Ugandan and Indian communities. In attendance was John Mulimba, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs in charge of Regional Affairs.

The joint commemoration, organized by the Uganda High Commission in New Delhi, brought together high-level officials, diplomats, development partners, business leaders, and members of the diplomatic community.

Mulimba saluted the government and people of India for the continued support towards Uganda’s socioeconomic transformation agenda.

The Minister underlined the immense opportunities for future cooperation between Uganda and India across various domains and called for increased investment by India in key sectors, including manufacturing and agricultural value addition, with special emphasis on tourism and hospitality. He informed that Uganda’s unmatched tourism products offer unique investment opportunities for Indian companies, as well as exclusive experiences like Mountain Gorilla trekking, chimpanzee trekking, big 5 safaris, mountaineering, white water rafting, and religious tourism, among others.

In her remarks, Uganda’s High Commissioner to India, Prof. Joyce Kakuramatsi Kikafunda, highlighted the historical roots of Uganda–India relations, tracing back to the early 20th century when Indians came to Uganda to work on the construction of the Uganda Railway.

She emphasized the role of Indians, Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs), and indigenous Ugandans in the struggle for self-governance, culminating in Uganda’s independence on 9th October 1962. “The Uganda–India partnership has grown over six decades through the opening of High Commissions in 1965, high-level visits by leaders of both nations, and collaboration across multiple sectors,” she noted.

Notable milestones she mentioned include Uganda’s hosting of the 19th NAM and Third South Summits in January 2024, supported by India’s administrative and logistical expertise; the establishment of the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) Jinja Campus in 2023, enhancing Uganda’s criminal justice capacity; and strategic health collaborations, including the Bhabhatron Cancer Therapy machine gifted to the Uganda Cancer Institute and India’s support during the COVID-19 response.

Uganda Airlines, represented by Country Manager Lenny Malasi, reiterated the airline’s pivotal role in strengthening India–Africa connectivity. With a new interline agreement with Air India, passengers can now seamlessly travel from multiple Indian cities to Uganda and beyond, supporting tourism, trade, and regional integration. A raffle draw courtesy of Uganda Airlines saw two lucky guests win return air tickets to ‘Fly the Crane to the Pearl of Africa’, officially handed over by Mulimba.

Representing the Government of India, Chief Guest, Shri Kirti Vardhan Singh, Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and External Affairs, Government of India, underscored the enduring spirit of trust and shared aspirations between the two nations, strengthened by political engagement, development cooperation, economic ties, and people-to-people connections.

Uganda and India have shared 60 years of diplomatic engagement characterized by cooperation in political, economic, defense, health, education, social, and cultural spheres. The partnership continues to support sustainable development, regional integration, and inclusive economic growth, with Uganda positioned as a prime destination for investment and tourism. The event culminated in the launch of a commemorative publication featuring 60 Years of Uganda–India Diplomatic Relations by Diplomacy and Beyond Magazine.