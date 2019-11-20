Uganda Human Rights Commission’s Med Kaggwa dies on way to work

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Human Rights Commission Chairman Med Kaggwa has passed on. Kaggwa collapsed in his car, moments after leaving his home in Mulago, on the outskirts of Kampala, this morning.

He was moments later rushed to Case clinic, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. His brother Nasser Kigozi conformed the news of his death in an interview at the deceased’s home at Butakabukirwa close off Mawanda Road.

Kigozi told our reporter that Kaggwa’s body was still at Case Clinic and that the family was yet to come up with a burial program. He, however, noted that the family was heading straight to Mpigi, their ancestral home where all funeral activities will be held.

Prof. Twaha Kigongo Kaawaase, the First Deputy Katikkiro of Buganda Kingdom who was found at the home told URN that the burial program was to be released shortly.

The former member of both the Ugandan Parliament and the East African Legislative Assembly was scheduled to take part in a media round table discussion organised by the UN children’s agency-UNICEF to commemorate World Children’s Day, today.

Kaggwa, a qualified Lawyer has been serving as the Chairperson of Uganda Human Rights Commission. He has also been a Commissioner and Special Rapporteur on Prisons and Conditions of Detention of the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights and a Commissioner of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission.

He studied from the National University of Ireland, where he obtained a Master of Laws degree, Makerere University and the Law Development Centre.

He was a Member of the Constituent Assembly that drafted the 1995 Constitution of Uganda and a Commissioner of the Uganda Constitutional Commission. Additionally, he has been Head of Department of Law at the Law Development Centre and held a Political Office as Minister in Charge of Political Affairs in the Office of the President.

He is survived by a widow and five children.

*****

URN