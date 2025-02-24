Uganda hosts boat race, using plastic waste to fight water pollution

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | Uganda held a recycled plastic boat race on Saturday as part of ongoing efforts to combat water pollution.

The event took place on Lake Victoria near Wakiso District in central Uganda, attracting participants from primary and secondary schools located around the water body.

Romina Wilke Koehler, a board member of 7 Hills International School, which is one of the event’s co-organizers, said this was the fourth edition of the race.

“We ask every school to tell us how they’re going to dispose of the plastic. We don’t want them to collect the plastic and then just throw it away again,” Koehler explained.

She noted that several schools had developed innovative ways to recycle plastic waste, turning it into crafts, seats, and tables.

“We need to find a way to reduce the pollution of our water bodies. We rely on water for livelihood, so it’s very important to talk to our future generation about how to protect it,” she said.

Koehler expressed optimism that more people would contribute to reducing pollution through such initiatives.

Peter Julius Ogenrwot, a teacher from Chrysalis Secondary School in Omoro District, northern Uganda, said they had learned about the event through social media and decided to participate.

“We started with a recycling club, and now we are making seats and dustbins from plastic bottles collected from around our school,” he said.

He emphasized that the boat race provided an opportunity for students to understand the importance of water conservation and plastic waste recycling. ■