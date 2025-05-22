Uganda holds annual tourism expo to boost arrivals

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | The annual Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo, Uganda’s premium tourism show, opened here on Wednesday as the East African country strives to boost tourist arrivals.

“The Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo is one of the most influential regional expos, drawing together tourism stakeholders, business leaders, media, and investors from all corners of the world,” Ugandan Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, who represented President Yoweri Museveni, said while opening the three-day event.

“It provides a vital platform for the formation of cross-border networks, trade synergies, and investment opportunities that will benefit all participating nations,” Nabbanja added.

Minister of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities Tom Butime said the expo, which is organized by the Uganda Tourism Board, a state agency responsible for tourism promotion, has attracted delegates from market sources in Africa, Britain, the United States, and Asia.

“The expo is more than just an event as it connects businesses and promotes the country as a leading tourist destination,” Butime said.

The event, which has attracted 450 exhibitors from at least 50 countries, is held under the theme “Experience the Heart of Uganda: Lifestyle and Hospitality.” The expo will also involve business-to-business sessions, knowledge exchanges, exhibitions, and familiarization trips.

Uganda aims to raise annual tourism revenue to about 1.9 billion U.S. dollars and increase inbound tourism revenue per visitor from 1,052 dollars to 1,500 dollars, according to the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities.

According to the ministry, the country’s tourism revenue for the year ending 2023 rose to more than 1 billion dollars, up from about 687,200 million dollars in the year ending 2022.

Tourism is one of Uganda’s major foreign exchange earners, contributing about 5 percent to the country’s gross domestic product, according to data from the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development. ■