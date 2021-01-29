Uganda hippos to participate in pre-AFCON mini tournament in Tanzania

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda U20 National team will take part in the Pre Afcon tournament as they prepare for the final 2021 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.

The tournament will be organized in Dar Es Salam Tanzania with host Tanzania who are CECAFA regional runners up taking part and also COSAFA representatives Namibia.

According to FUFA the Team will travel to Tanzania on Monday 1st February and will connect to Mauritania on 10th February immediately after the mini-tournament to play in the final tournament.

Uganda Hippos entered Camp on 20th of January 2020 to prepare for the U20 AFCON and since then, the team has played two friendly games against KCCA FC Senior team and managed to win the game with a 3:2 and 4:3 victories.

The team will have friendly games against URA FC and Vipers SC on Saturday and Sunday respectively before travelling for the Mini Tournament. It is from these games that the head Coach Morley Byekwaso will trim the squad to make a final 25-man squad.

Uganda Hippos is in Group A of the AFCON U20 Tournament alongside the Hosts Mauritania, Cameroon and Mozambique, Uganda will open with Mozambique.

The 2021 U20 Total Afcon will be the 16th edition of the African Cup of Nations organized by the Confederation of African Football for African players aged 20 and below, the tournament, however, provides a chance for Uganda also to qualify for U-20 FIFA World Cup since the top four teams in the tournament will also qualify for the 2021 FIFA U20 World cup in Indonesia as CAF representative.

This will be the first-ever engagement of the Uganda Hippos in AFCON finals following emerging champions of the CECAFA Regional Qualifiers in December 2020, in 2018 AFCON U-20 qualifiers Uganda Hippos Uganda was eliminated by Cameroon in shootouts on verge of qualifying.

********

URN