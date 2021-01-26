Uganda Hippos to open against Mozambique in U-20 Afcon

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Hippos will open their campaign against Mozambique at the U-20 Total Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) slated to take place next month in Mauritania.

In the draws conducted on Monday at the Hilton Hotel in Yaounde, Cameroon by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Uganda was placed in Group A alongside Mozambique, Cameroon and hosts Mauritania.

The tournament for players aged 20 and below will take place February 14th to March 4th.

Uganda Hippos handled by coach Morley Byekwaso defeated Tanzania in the finals of the regional qualifiers in November last year in Karatu, Tanzania.

The other representatives from the Council of East and Central African Football Association (CECAFA) zone Tanzania have been placed against Ghana, Gambia and Morocco in Group C.

This will be the first edition in Africa U-20 Cup of Nations to have expanded to 12 teams instead of eight.

The top four teams of the tournament were meant to qualify for the 2021 FIFA U-20 World Cup that was to take place in Indonesia. But the world governing body, FIFA has cancelled the 2021 FIFA U-20 World Cup due to the challenges of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Group A: Mauritania, Cameroon, Uganda, Mozambique

Group B: Burkina Faso, Tunisia, Namibia, Central African Republic

Group C: Ghana, Tanzania, Gambia, Morocco

URN