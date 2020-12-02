Uganda Hippos to battle Tanzania in U20 CECAFA ffinals

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda’s Under 20 team, the Hippos will on Wednesday play Tanzania in the CECAFA U-20 finals at the Black Rhino Academy Stadium Karatu in Tanzania.

This is after Uganda defeated Kenya 3-1 win in the first of the semi-final.

The win against Kenya not only secured Uganda’s slot to the CECAFA U20 finals but also automatic qualification for the U20 tournament in Mauritania in 2021. The hosts Tanzania defeated South Sudan 1:0 in the second Semi-final.

Hippos Coach Molly Byekwaso is confident that his team will emerge victorious if they do not change the approach they used for the previous games.

“We have not changed anything, we have maintained our routine and have used the same training approach even today,” Byekwaso said.

However, Byekwaso is worried about the fatigue that might cause his team harm since the team has not had adequate time to rest.

“We are only worried about the fatigue because we did not have enough time to rest, but our opponents also face the same challenge so that will not be our challenge alone,” Byekwaso said.

Uganda will be looking at registering records in Tanzania by winning the tournament after qualification to the U20 AFCON.

********

URN