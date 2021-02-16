Uganda hippos stop Mozambique in AFCON U-20 opening tie

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Hippos this afternoon kick started their 2021 Total Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) U-20 campaign with a 2-0 win against Mozambique.

Coach Morley Byekwaso’s team netted in the two goals at the Stade Olympique in Nouakchott, Mauritania.

Despite dominating in the first 45 minutes, Uganda failed to take the lead. In the second half the Hippos returned determined and pushed ahead before got a penalty in the 56th minute after a handball in the box. Derrick Kakooza made no mistake from the spot to give Uganda the lead.

Uganda continued to dominate the match with midfielders Najib Yiga and Isma Muguluusi outstanding.

In 87th minute, substitute Steven Serwadda doubled Uganda’s lead with a hard shot after good interplay between Najib Yiga and Kakooza.

The win places Uganda Hippos top of Group A ahead of Cameroon who beat hosts Mauritania 1-0 on Sunday. Mauritania are in third place, while Mozambique are bottom. Uganda Hippos will next face Cameroon on Wednesday.

Twelve teams are taking part in the Total Afcon U-20 Championship which will climax on March 6th.

