Uganda Hippos overcome Mauritania to reach Afcon U-20 quarterfinals

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda U20 National Team is through to the quarterfinals of the ongoing Africa U20 Cup of Nations in Mauritania.

The Uganda Hippos saw off the hosts in the final group game at Stade Olympique to progress to the knockout phase.

Despite trailing at halftime, the team coached by Morley Byekwaso put up a spirited fight to score twice in the second stanza.

The hosts took the lead in the 40th minute through Silly Sanghare converting from the spot after Aziz Kayondo brought down Oumar Mbareck in the area.

However, Uganda rallied back through Steven Sserwadda and substitute Derrick Kakooza to claim all the points.

Sserwadda levelled matters at the hour mark after good interplay with Sam Ssenyonjo before the former drilled home.

Kakooza who came on for Najib Yiga, another substitute converted a penalty with two minute on the clock after defender Mohammed Sarr handled the ball in the box.

The win sends Uganda to the quarterfinals as the second placed team in group A with 6 points, three behind leaders Cameroon.

