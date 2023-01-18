Uganda hails China for support under South-South Cooperation framework

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda on Tuesday hailed China for the support it continues to give to countries under the South-South cooperation framework.

While speaking at the opening of the second Africa High-Level Forum of South-South and Triangular Cooperation for Sustainable Development held in Kampala, the capital of Uganda, Ugandan Vice President Jessica Alupo said China has supported African countries including Uganda in road and energy infrastructure development programs. China financed the construction of two major hydropower plants — Karuma and Isimba power plants — in Uganda.

Alupo said through the Food and Agriculture Organization-China South-South Cooperation (SSC) Program Trust Fund, the wellbeing of many Ugandans has improved through increased agricultural productivity.

“In one of the project areas, for example, there was a four-fold increase in rice production per hectare, while in other areas, daily milk production increased from two liters to seven liters per indigenous cow,” she said. “Also, there has been (the) production of high-quality and low-cost fish feed techniques, improved technologies of foxtail millet, maize, grapes, apples and cherry tomatoes, and animal reproduction including goats, pigs and sheep.”

The experts are meeting under the theme, “Building National Capacities for South-South and Triangular Cooperation Ecosystem in Africa and Forging Horizontal Partnership for Sustainable and Resilient Societies.”

Alupo said more countries are sharing knowledge, skills and technology, sometimes with or without support from the more developed countries of the North. She said some of the technologies and knowledge opportunities among fellow Southern States may be cheaper and more appropriate for local conditions.

“Overall, the technical cooperation is aimed at creating capacity and self-reliance among developing countries to solve their development challenges based on their own aspirations, values and specific needs,” Alupo told the three-day meeting.

*****

Xinhua