Uganda gets 25 new Peace Corps education volunteers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | U.S. Ambassador to Uganda Deborah R. Malac has presided over the swearing-in ceremony for the newest group of U.S. Peace Corps Volunteers in Uganda.

These 25 Volunteers will specialize in educational activities, specifically with the objective of promoting reading and literacy.

Volunteers serve in Ugandan communities for two years, working hand-in-hand with local partners to help improve the lives of people in the communities where they live and work.

Prior to the swearing-in ceremony on Thursday, the Volunteers spent nearly three months in-country to sharpen their skills and immerse themselves in Ugandan culture.

This included spending four weeks with host families to learn local language and culture, allowing them to connect and interact with the residents they are to serve, and to share their own experiences about America with their hosts.

The Volunteers also received technical school-based training at Shimoni Core Primary Teachers’ College and Kira Primary School respectively. They later travelled to work sites throughout Uganda.

In her remarks at the ceremony, Ambassador Malac applauded the cooperation between the people of Uganda and America that has characterized the Peace Corps program over the years and underscored the importance Peace Corps’ educational activities.

“By encouraging children to read – even just one child – our Volunteers are helping to unlock the enormous potential of Uganda’s youth – potential I have no doubt will drive this country forward in the years to come.”

The latest cohort brings the number of Peace Corps Education Volunteers serving in Uganda to 59 and the total number of Peace Corps Volunteers in-country to 162.

The sectors covered include public health, agribusiness, and primary education. More than 1,700 Peace Corps Volunteers have served in Ugandan since the program was established in the country in 1964.