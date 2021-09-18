Uganda faces South Africa in male netball Final

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda’s men netball team, the Rock will this afternoon battle hosts South Africa in the final of International Male Netball Championship at Heartfelt Arena in Pretoria, South Africa.

The Uganda Rock reached the final after winning their last two group games against neighbors Kenya and Action Radler club respectively to finish second in the group.

Uganda completed a 47-27 win over Kenya,and also picked a 58-34 victory against Action Radler to register five wins and 10 points, while South Africa had 16 points.

According to the tournament rules and regulations, South Africa which topped the group will have to face Uganda which came second in the final, while the third and fourth also face-off to see who finishes third.

Uganda will however have to change their game plan against South Africa who have beaten them twice in the tournament already.

Vincent Kiwanuka, the Uganda Rock head coach said although his team has some injury worries, they are well prepared to take on the hosts in the final.

This is Uganda’s first engagement in men’s Netball since 2008 when the U-21 team participated in the U-21 championship in Nairobi, Kenya. Uganda is using the tournament in South Africa to prepare players ahead of the Inaugural Africa Male Netball Cup to take place in March 2022 in Morocco.

****

URN