Uganda exports processed coffee to European market

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda has flagged off its first-ever consignment of roasted coffee to Serbia. The consignment, comprising 75,000 packed bags, was flagged off in Bugolobi.

Dr. Monica Musenero, Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation, said that the export is not just about coffee, but a launchpad for Uganda’s entry into the global industrial landscape as a contributor, innovator, and force of value.

Uganda remains Africa’s second-largest coffee exporter by volume. However, only a tiny fraction of its coffee leaves the country in roasted or ground form, where global profit margins are significantly higher. This practice has limited the country’s earnings and stifled job creation.

Musenero emphasised that while the rest of the world may be navigating the Fourth Industrial Revolution, Uganda and many African nations are embarking on their first. “But our revolution is unique,” she said. “It’s not just about adopting new technologies. It’s about integrating them with African culture, resilience, and entrepreneurship to create something original and powerful.”

According to industry experts, raw Ugandan coffee fetches about $2.50 per kilogram on the global market, while processed, retail-ready coffee can sell between $12.50 to $40 per kilogram.

State Minister for Trade Wilson Mbadi described the shipment as a direct result of growing bilateral ties between Uganda and Serbia. In October 2024, Uganda signed trade agreements with Serbia to reduce tariffs on Ugandan goods and establish direct air links between Entebbe and Belgrade. “These agreements are starting to bear fruit,” Mbadi said.

In 2023, Uganda exported $10.3 million worth of goods to Serbia, of which coffee accounted for $9.99 million. But this shift to processed exports will multiply that value significantly.”

He noted that the processed coffee sector offers tremendous economic potential, particularly in rural employment and skills development. He also praised the Uganda Connect Press Hub, launched in Belgrade in 2023, for facilitating market access and logistical support for Ugandan goods.

According to Mbadi, the shipment may only be one container, but it has deep implications across sectors from agriculture and manufacturing to trade policy and science education. It also breaks the myth that Uganda cannot meet global coffee standards or deliver roasted products that retain freshness and flavour after months in transit.

According to Boris Stoikov, the Serbian buyer and trade partner said that over 125 flavour profiles were tested before arriving at four unique blends for the Serbian market. Each profile was evaluated, with shipping and tasting cycles costing over $10,000 in fees.

The final product was labelled and branded in Serbian to meet market expectations, a process that initially clashed with domestic regulations but ultimately underscored the need for flexibility in serving export markets.

