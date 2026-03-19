Uganda embassy in China hosts Agricultural Trade and Investment Forum

Beijing, China | THE INDEPENDENT | The Embassy of the Republic of Uganda in Beijing Thursday hosted the Uganda–China (Changsha) Agricultural Trade and Investment Forum in Changsha under the theme “Cultivating Partnerships for Prosperity”.

The forum brought together government officials, investors, and business leaders to strengthen cooperation between Uganda and China—especially Hunan Province—with a focus on agriculture, agro-processing, and value addition.

Uganda’s ambassador in Beijing, Oliver Wonekha, highlighted new opportunities arising from China’s zero-tariff policy on many African exports, which could boost Uganda’s access to the Chinese market and encourage higher-value exports.

Key focus areas included agro-industrialization, mechanization, cold chain logistics, tourism, mineral development, and agricultural innovation. The forum aligns with Uganda’s development strategy and aims to Increase agricultural exports to China; Attract investment and partnerships; Advance projects like the Uganda–Hunan Industrial Park; Strengthen institutional collaboration

“Overall, the event marks a strategic step toward turning strong Uganda–China relations into concrete economic gains such as industrialization, job creation, and increased trade,” officials said.