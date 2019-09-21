Uganda drops six places in latest Tourism Competitiveness Index rankings

❇ TTCI Rankings 2019

In 2015 ➡ 114

In 2017 ➡106

In 2019 ➡112

Visitor arrivals 1,402,400

Inbound receipts $937.3 million

Receipts per arrival $668

Top African countries

Mauritius 54

South Africa 61

Seycheles 62

Egypt 65

Morocco 66

Namibia 81

Kenya 82

Tunisia 85

****

Uganda 112

Kampala, Uganda | LOUIS JADWONG | Uganda has dropped six places in the Travel and Tourism Competitiveness Index (TTCI) released recently by the World Economic Forum (WEF).

According to the WEF’s travel and tourism ranking report, Uganda’s tourism sector is now ranked 112 in the TTCI from a previous index ranking of 106 in 2017. Uganda was 114th in 2015.

The report showed that Uganda continues to struggle to make an impact in three key areas of ICT readiness, hygiene and health, tourist service infrastructure and air transport service infrastructure. One of the top ranked in Africa Seychelles is boosted due to mobile subscription density (4th) and above regional average fixed (57th) and mobile (60th) internet subscriptions.

The Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) has recently got a new head, Lilly Ajarova while Uganda Airlines is back in the sky, which should boost Uganda’s ranking in the next two years. The new Chief Executive Officer, Lilly Ajarova and Deputy Bradford Ochieng assumed office early this year.

Ajarova, who replaces Stephen Asiimwe, was until recently the Executive Director at Ngamba Island Chimpanzee Sanctuary and Wildlife Conservation Trust. Ochieng who replaces John Ssempebwa was the Director of Corporate Affairs at Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Authority (PPDA).

Ajarova feels the opportunity presented a good challenge given that it offered the enviable task of getting Uganda onto the next level by “creating a clear path on how to get there.”

She told VisitUganda.com that “This is a very exciting opportunity given that we have the chance to network and lobby the right people to make sure that our sector moves forward. My focus is to have a clear plan on how to promote Uganda’s tourism industry. We shall review and update existing plans so that there is clear direction on where we want to reach as an industry.”

Ajarova says her priority will be the establishment of a national brand identity for Uganda.

France, Spain and Germany are at the top, ranked 1, 2 and 3 in the world, while the top African country is Mauritius at 54.

They are followed by South Africa at 61, Seychelles 62, Egypt 65, Morocco 66, Namibia 81, Kenya 82, Tunisia 85, Uganda 112.

The Travel and Tourism Competitiveness Index 2019 edition states that, “While the region has improved since the 2017 edition of the report, Sub-Saharan Africa ranks at the bottom of the TTCI, lagging behind the rest of the world across all pillars, with only Mauritius, South Africa and Seychelles

scoring above the global average on the index.”

It however notes that, “At the same time, however, the region continues to outpace the global average in international tourism arrivals and receipts growth: the World Travel and Tourism Council forecasts Africa economies covered by this year’s TTCI to have the second highest rate of growth in T&T GDP in

the ten years from 2019–2029. As a result, if the region manages to pick up the pace of improvement, investors will be more likely view the region as an attractive investment opportunity to diversify away from more mature markets.”

The report states that travel & tourism (T&T) industry plays a vital role in the global economy and community. In 2018, the industry helped generate 10.4% of world GDP and a similar share of

employment, and has shown enormous resilience over the last decade.

Uganda Travel and Tourism Competitiveness Index 2019 Edition by The Independent Magazine on Scribd