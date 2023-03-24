Uganda drops requirement for COVID-19 test certificates for travelers

Kampala, Uganda | Xinhua | Uganda’s aviation authority has said that travelers arriving at Entebbe International Airport no longer need to present COVID-19 test certificates.

The new policy has been in effect since March 7, Vianney Luggya, spokesperson of Uganda Civil Aviation Authority, said in a statement Thursday.

The airport is located 40 km south of the capital, Kampala.

“Passengers through Entebbe International Airport are reminded that the requirement for COVID-19 certificates for arriving passengers was dropped (no longer relevant),” said Luggya.

“For departing passengers, it is only applied when the destination country requires it,” he said.

