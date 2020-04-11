Uganda discharges former COVID-19 patients

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Prime Miniser Dr Ruhakana Rugunda has today discharged three patients who were positive for COVID-19.

The three, handed certificates indicating good health, were one of 53 of Uganda’s confirmed cases of corona-virus infection.

They were discharged Saturday from Entebbe Grade B Hospital at an event where part of medical teams that have been treating the patients for 21 days, attended and were recognized for their effort.

“In a special way, I want to say a big thank you to the health workers who manage the COVID-19 suspected and confirmed cases. You are our real heroes. Without you, we cannot get through this battle. Thank you and God bless you,” Minister of Health Ruth Aceng said.

“Thank you so much for putting your lives on the line and now we happily discharging the first recovered patients,” added Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Diana Atwine.

Minister of Health Ruth Aceng confirmed that 15 more patients are set to be discharged on Easter Sunday.